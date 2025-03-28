Another forgotten Warriors guard is earning shock role for likely playoff team

While all the focus may have been on Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins in Tuesday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat, there weren't the only two players coming up against their former team.

Former Warrior Alec Burks was a significant factor in the Heat's dominant 112-86 victory, pouring in an equal season-high 17 points on 5-of-7 3-point shooting as the veteran took a surprise starting role.

Yet Burks isn't the only forgotten former Golden State player to be playing an increased role for their current team, with another veteran guard also taking an unlikely starting spot on a likely playoff-bound team in the Eastern Conference.

Former Warriors guard Cory Joseph has been starting for the Magic

Cory Joseph's time with the Warriors was hardly a memorable one, having appeared in just 26 games with the franchise last season before being moved to the Indiana Pacers in a cost-cutting move at the trade deadline.

After being waived by the Pacers without playing a single game for them, Joseph was unable to get another contract to close the season, leaving his NBA future unclear heading into free agency last year.

The 33-year-old did earn another opportunity with a two-year, $6.8 million deal (second year player option) with the Orlando Magic, though many viewed it as an off-court leadership addition to what's a young squad.

However, Joseph has stunningly entered the Magic's starting lineup on the eve of the playoffs, playing at point alongside Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, young stars Franz Wanger and Paolo Panchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.

Thursday's home game against the Dallas Mavericks was Joseph's eighth consecutive start, but his six points, two rebounds and an assist went in vain as the visitors outscored the hosts by 16 in the second-half to win 101-92.

Over the last eight games, Joseph is averaging 7.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and nearly a steal per game. He's shooting a reasonable 46.9% from the floor and 35.5% from beyond the arc, while the Magic are a +17 in his 188 minutes.

Orlando are also 5-3 during this stretch, though Thursday's loss does push them back to a 35-39 record as they remain eighth in the Eastern Conference standings. Joseph's ascension to the starting lineup has come about due to injuries, particularly to young guards Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony.

Still, given he barely touched the Golden State rotation last season, this Joseph revival should come as a shock to many Warrior fans who weren't overly pleased with his limited minutes during his time in the Bay.