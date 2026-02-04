Anthony Davis blockbuster adds further drama to Warriors' Jordan Poole trade

The Golden State Warriors have played a role in the NBA's latest blockbuster trade, but just not in a way fans may have expected as the franchise's Jordan Poole-Chris Paul deal in 2023 takes another twist.

The Washington Wizards have pulled a shock move in acquiring 10x All-Star Anthony Davis from the Dallas Mavericks, with the Warriors' top 20 protected first-round pick in 2030 part of a stunning deal between the two teams.

Warriors' pick dealt to Mavericks in blockbuster Anthony Davis trade

Along with Golden State's 2030 first-round pick, the Wizards have also sent Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham, Marvin Bagley III, a 2026 first-round pick from the Thunder and three second-round picks for Davis, Jaden Hardy, former Warrior D'Angelo Russell and Dante Exum, as first reported by ESPN's Shams Charania on Wednesday.

The Warriors gave up their 2030 pick as part of the Paul-Poole trade back on draft day of 2023, but as ESPN's Anthony Slater quickly pointed out in the aftermath of this Davis move, they will still be able to offer the 1-20 portion of the selection to the Milwaukee Bucks as part of their pitch for superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Dallas is receiving a 2026 Thunder first-round pick and a 2030 protected Warriors first-round pick in this deal from the Wizards along with second rounders in 2026 (Phoenix), 2027 (Chicago) and 2029 (Houston), sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/t5Qqtkl0Is — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 4, 2026

The Warriors had been one of the teams linked to Davis once it became known that the veteran big man would likely be on the move again, having been the primary asset the Mavericks got back in the disastrous Luka Doncic trade just over 12 months ago.

However, another injury to Davis diminished his value even more, and realistically took Golden State out of contention given they would have had to relinquish Draymond Green or the now-injured Jimmy Butler.

But of all the teams who could have constructed a deal for Davis, few believe it would have been the Wizards who remain stuck at 13-36 and 14th in the Eastern Conference. Yet after already trading for Trae Young less than a month ago, and with he and Davis unlikely to feature much over the remainder of the season, the Wizards are evidently eager to start a surge up the standings after one more crack in the lottery.

With the deadline about 24 hours away, the eyes of Warrior fans (and the NBA in general) remain fixated on Antetokounmpo and whether the Bucks will trade their 2x MVP. This Davis trade proves anything and everything can happen, making for a fascinating period that could shift power in the league and impact the futures of so many franchises.