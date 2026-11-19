As much as a trade between the Golden State Warriors and Washington Wizards involving Anthony Davis is starting to make sense for both parties, there is an inherent risk based not only on the veteran center’s age and health concerns, but more importantly in regard to his desired contract extension.

A team that trades for Davis, including potentially the Warriors, will likely have to do so in conjunction with contract negotiations and a situation where Davis opts out of a $62.8 million player option to sign a longer term deal at a lower annual salary.

Anthony Davis risk gets laid out with contract desire

The team that trades for Davis may be able to get the 10-time All-Star at a lower number than that $62.8 million player option, but it won’t be a huge discount according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon during Wednesday’s episode of The Hoop Collective.

“Guys like that, look at their $63 million player options, say, yeah, you know what, I'm willing to take less. But less is in the 50s. And I think teams are, people I talk to are looking at that as like, listen, if it's three years, 120, then, hey, you know what, I'd be interested, but there's a big gap between where teams value him and the kind of numbers that he thinks he's worth,” MacMahon said.

Davis may be worth $50 million a season when he’s up and going, ye5 that’s been a scarcity in the past 18 months. Less than a month of quality basketball to start this season shouldn’t change that fact, and even then Davis missed two games due to a slight ankle concern.

At the same time, it’s also a calculated risk that the Warriors might need to take if they want to truly become championship contenders. Golden State can acquire Davis come December 15 for a package involving Draymond Green, Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody and perhaps one first-round pick. That would equate to simply upgrading Green to Davis from the current rotation, with Porzingis obviously a non-factor so far this season and Moody still recovering from the torn patellar tendon injury he suffered in March.

Similarities exist between Anthony Davis and previous Jimmy Butler trade

It’s worth noting that there are some similarities between the potential of trading for Davis and Golden State’s last major move for Jimmy Butler in February last year.

Butler, like Davis now, was looking for a big contract extension, and he burned things down in Miami once he realized they weren’t going to give it to him. Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the warrior front office ultimately took the risk, signing Butler to a two-year, $110 million extension in conjunction with the trade going down.

There were also some injury concerns surrounding Butler when the Warriors acquired him, though not to the same extent as Davis now. Butler was reasonably durable before January’s ACL tear which still has the six-time All-Star sidelined. The trade itself was a 4-for-1 move where Golden State effectively upgraded Andrew Wiggins to Butler at one of their forward positions.

The Butler acquisition worked out for the Warriors, at least until the injury which couldn’t have been foreseen. Does that make Golden State more open to a Davis trade? If it were to happen, don’t be surprised if it comes with Davis signing a similar extension to what Butler got upon his arrival nearly two years ago.