Anthony Davis contract demand could force Wizards toward Warriors trade

Anthony Davis has been publicly resolute when it comes to his future with the Washington Wizards, but the All-Star big man could still force the franchise towards a trade with the Golden State Warriors in the coming weeks.

Davis becomes extension-eligible on August 6 and the difference between what he asks from the Wizards, and what he may ask from the Warriors in the event of a trade, could be enough to force a deal over the line.

Anthony Davis contract demand could force Wizards into Warriors trade

According to Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor on Wednesday, Davis could be willing to take less on a contending team which is why the possibility of a trade may still exist despite the Wizards' best efforts to shut it down.

"Davis becomes eligible for a four-year, $281 million extension on Aug. 6. There are rumblings he's demanding that full max from Washington but would sign for less if traded to a contender. That is why not every source is convinced the Wizards will ultimately keep him," O'Connor wrote.

This makes a lot of sense and could be Golden State's last hope of not just acquiring Davis, but just as importantly convincing LeBron James to team up with his former Los Angeles Lakers championship teammate in the Bay.

Washington have an extremely talented group of young players, headlined by recent first overall pick AJ Dybansta. But the question remains, does a 33-year-old Davis really want to play on a team that still has eight players 23-years-old or younger?

As much as he publicly appears excited about playing with the Wizards, Davis would surely prefer to reunite with James and also play alongside fellow veterans Stephen Curry and Draymond Green at the Warriors.

Anthony Davis could also convince Warriors to complete trade

This isn't just about Davis asking for the max and pushing the Wizards into considering a trade, but also about what he'd be willing to sign for at the Warriors which can help convince them of executing a deal.

Part of the hesitation Golden State may have on sacrificing real assets stems from the thought of needing to give Davis a big new extension, yet that hesitation may disappear if he's willing to sign a more team-friendly deal. If Davis is willing to take less on his new contract, the Warriors may be more inclined to pay overs to appease the Wizards in a trade.

Washington certainly hold the leverage in negotiations right now, but Davis and his camp can push the power back in their direction (and in Golden State's favor) once he becomes extension-eligible next month.