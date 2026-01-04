Anthony Davis dropped a major statement to the Golden State Warriors and other potential trade suitors on Saturday, producing an emphatic two-way display to lead the Dallas Mavericks to victory over the Houston Rockets.

While the Warriors were outscored by a whopping 44 in points in the paint over their back-to-back, Davis was showcasing the sort of two-way presence they could do with as trade rumors continue to rise leading up to the February 5 deadline.

Anthony Davis showcases exactly what Warriors are missing

Davis had 26 points, 12 rebounds and three assists on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting from the floor, yet it's not even those big numbers that would have drawn the most attention from rival general managers around the league.

The 10x All-Star had five blocks in a huge defensive display, while also notably playing 39 minutes in what was just his second game back from a short absence after leaving only 10 minutes into the Christmas Day matchup against Golden State.

Davis is arguably the biggest name likely to be dealt before the deadline, but that's only if his market actually materializes in a way that allows the Mavericks to realistically move what was the key piece they got back in the Luka Doncic trade.

That hasn't exactly happened right now, with a combination of Davis' contract and injury history leading to very few current suitors just over a month from the deadline. Along with the Atlanta Hawks, the Warriors have perhaps most been linked as a next destination for Davis in what would be his fourth NBA team.

The Athletic's Sam Amick even reported earlier in the week that Dallas had approached Golden State about a Davis trade, but currently Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office have no interest in dealing Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green to make the contracts work.

Could that stance change before the deadline? More performances like these from Davis could make an impact, not to mention the Warriors, for not the first time in recent weeks, played better without Green during Saturday's win over the Utah Jazz.

Golden State found themselves down 12 when Green was ejected following two quick technical fouls late in the first-half, yet rallied from there on to record an important 123-114 win after Friday's blowout loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

They also achieved that second-half comeback without any input from Jonathan Kuminga and Buddy Hield, with that pair and Green the obvious contracts needed to execute a Davis trade if the front office went down that path.

For those arguing that the Warriors should trade for Davis, the outcomes of both games featuring Davis and Green on Saturday were a fairly strong argument as to why it could be a worthwhile move.