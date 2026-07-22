Anthony Davis gives Warriors fresh reason to pursue risky blockbuster trade

With LeBron James' free agency decision still curiously on hold, Anthony Davis is once again generating significant trade buzz when it comes to the Golden State Warriors' pursuit of the 41-year-old.

Davis has already made a bold prediction on how next season will look with the Washington Wizards, but perhaps it also doubles as a subtle hint to the Golden State Warriors on why they should pursue a risky blockbuster trade for the veteran big man.

AD's 82-game prediction gives Warriors fresh reason to pursue trade

Speaking at Fanatics Fest over the weekend, Davis daringly stated that he'll play 82 games next season despite playing just 20 this past season, and more than 62 games just once in the past eight years.

Obviously no one believes that Davis will play all 82 games next season. Even if he miracoulosuly stayed healthy for the whole year, there will be multiple games where the Wizards (or whichever team he's on) will want to rest the 33-year-old for long-term benefit.

What it does say is that Davis feels confident in his body again after appearing in just 29 games since his involvement in the Luka Doncic trade early last year. Playing 82 games may be completely unrealistic, but perhaps this is a message that he feels capable of playing 60-65+ games next season.

Despite potential pressure from James' camp and Klutch on the Warriors needing to make a trade in order to secure the four-time MVP's signature in free agency, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office may not be willing to pay the steep price it would take in a deal with the Wizards given Davis' notable injury history.

However, if this 82-game prediction is a sign that Davis is ready to play in 65 games next season, that's a fresh reason for Golden State to pursue a deal even if it means paying slightly overs for the 10-time All-Star.

Warriors would sign up for Anthony Davis playing at least 60 games

If Golden State had confidence in Davis being able to play in at least 60 games each season moving forward, that's something they'd likely sign up for especially when considering that the player going out, Jimmy Butler, is still recovering from a torn ACL and will be 37-years-old by the time he returns.

This is where Rick Celebrini and the medical staff, who already play a vitally important role given the aging nature of the Warrior roster, will be critical in not only giving the front office confidence in making a trade, but just as importantly giving Davis the kind of contract extension he's chasing.

There's no major traction yet on a Davis trade, but the closer we get to August 6 when he becomes extension-eligible, the more it will emerge into the spotlight and especially if James is yet to make a call on his future.