Anthony Davis is becoming harder to ignore as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors, both through the veteran big man's own numbers with the Washington Wizards, and the offensive struggles Steve Kerr's team is facing right now.

The Warriors have been easily the worst offensive team in the league amid their five-game losing streak, while Davis continues to deliver a strong bounce-back season after injuries derailed his previous 18 months.

Anthony Davis is posting numbers Warriors can't ignore

Davis produced another huge performance in Chicago on Friday night, going for 36 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in just under 34 minutes. The 33-year-old shot 16-of-26 from the floor but actually cost himself in going 4-of-9 from the free-throw line, yet no else in the game scored more than 20 as the Wizards secured a 98-94 victory.

Washington's two-game winning streak has been built on the back of Davis who also had 25 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks against the Toronto Raptors, having shot 9-of-16 from the field in a game where both teams shot sub 46%.

Davis is now averaging 25.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor and a not terrible 34.4% from three-point range. Davis has the second-best plus-minus of any main rotation player on the Wizards, yet they're still sitting just 6-11 even despite their two wins in a row.

It's left many believing that the time is now for Washington to cash in on Davis' value while he's playing well, and with the team still unlikely to factor into the playoff equation despite the talent on the roster.

Anthony Davis can provide Warriors with another desperate source of offense

While Davis is averaging over 25 points per game in Washington, the Warriors have had one player score more than 20 points in the last four games -- Yaxel Lendeborg's 28 points against the lowly New Orleans Pelicans took 23 shots to get there.

It's getting harder for the Warriors to turn their back on the idea of not just trading Kristaps Porzingis and perhaps a pick for a quality role player, but actually get a star of Davis' calibre who can add significantly to an anemic offense without Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler.

Davis would fit the mould as a player capable of posting big numbers as the primary option, but who could also complement Curry, Butler and Lendeborg with his presence in the paint as a two-way player.