Anthony Davis reminds Warriors why he’s a target in a Kristaps Porzingis trade

The Golden State Warriors are in need of a big man as they explore Kristaps Porzingis trades, and Anthony Davis has provided a timely reminder of why he shouldn't be dismissed as a trade target.

Visiting a Detroit Pistons team playing without Jalen Duren, Davis became just the fifth Wizard in the past 30 years to have a 30-point half. The veteran big man was dominant on the offensive end, finishing with 44 points despite his team falling to a 122-111 defeat.

Anthony Davis reminds Warriors why he should be a target

Davis had missed the last two games due to a minor ankle injury, but wasted no time making his presence felt as he proved unstoppable on the interior while also knocking down a pair of threes in a phenomenal first half.

Davis' 44 points came on an incredibly efficient 16-of-21 shooting from the floor, 2-of-4 from three-point range, and 10-of-11 from the free-throw line. He also added 13 rebounds in 34 minutes to continue what's been a strong start to the season for the 33-year-old.

Davis entered Monday's game averaging 23.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 50% shooting from the floor and a respectable 35% from three-point range. He's also adding 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game, with the extra motivation of looking for a big new contract after the Wizards chose to hold off on an extension during the offseason.

The Warriors have been linked to Davis at multiple points over recent years, including this past summer when they were also pursuing former Los Angeles Lakers championship teammate LeBron James.

Warriors may still have to wait to pursue Anthony Davis

Unless they're willing to trade Jimmy Butler -- which appears very unlikely -- Golden State won't be able to explore a Davis trade until December 15 when Draymond Green becomes trade-eligible. They could then form a trade package around Green, Porzingis, Moses Moody and draft capital, offering a potentially potent quartet of Stephen Curry, Butler, Davis and Yaxel Lendeborg.

But the Warriors also have little interest in moving Green and Moody, while they'd prefer to make a Porzingis trade before December 16. It is worth noting that any player acquired for Porzingis before December 16 could theoretically still be included in a Davis trade prior to the mid-season deadline.

Davis' start to the season proves he's still one of the best big men in the league, leaving real temptation for the Warriors despite the obvious concerns over his injury history, age and contract status.