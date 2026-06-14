Anthony Davis trade could force Warriors into one costly mistake

Anthony Davis has re-emerged as a potential trade target for the Golden State Warriors, particualrly with the rampant reports of the franchise's interest in his former championship teammate LeBron James as a free agent.

Davis was only acquired by the Washington Wizards at February's mid-season deadline for a pair of very mediocre first-round picks, and the Warriors have to be careful they don't make a costly mistake by trading this year's lottery selection as part of a trade for the 10x All-Star.

Warriors can't afford costly mistake in Anthony Davis trade

In ranking top trade packages and landing spots for Davis, Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has ranked Golden State number one and suggested they deal Jimmy Butler and the 11th pick for the injury-prone big man.

"This is a pretty easy call for the Warriors, who know they aren't going to get anything from Butler until at least after the New Year. They can afford to take on Davis' health risks and potential extension demands because they need a star next to Stephen Curry on opening night," Hughes wrote.

This isn't an easy call though. Trading Butler in itself would be difficult despite his injury, but it's the pick that's the real problem in this hypothetical deal. The 11th pick in a loaded draft is incredibly valuable, and is significantly more than what the Wizards gave up months ago without Davis playing a game to improve his value in the meantime.

There is an element of desperation to the Warriors given Butler's injury and the fact Stephen Curry is 38-years-old, and perhaps they're willing to pay slightly overs if they get an assurance from James tha he'll sign too. Yet that doesn't mean they should be so reckless when they can get a valuable piece not just for their future, but also a player capable of contributing significantly from early next season with the 11th pick.

Warriors can still get Anthony Davis without giving up 11th overall pick

The other reason Golden State should be retaining their 11th pick is because, if they really want to pursue Davis, they should be able to acquire the 33-year-old without relinquishing that selection. This is not Giannis Antetokounmpo or another incredibly valuable player where you have to give up three or four first-round picks.

The Warriors should only be giving up one pick for Davis given where his value sits, and they have future picks they can utilize in the deal instead. For example, Golden State might offer up next year's pick if they believe a Curry, James, Davis and Draymond Green can at least make the playoffs.

You can understand why the Warriors may be interested in a blockbuster James-Davis two-man punch in the coming weeks, but they should be adding a talented young player with the 11th pick as well, rather than sacrifice it to bring in the veteran duo.