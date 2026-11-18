The Golden State Warriors were strongly linked to a trade for Anthony Davis during the offseason, but a move arguably hasn’t made more sense than it does right now for both they and the Washington Wizards.

The Warrior offense has again struggled in the immediate aftermath of Stephen Curry’s torn oblique injury, leaving the idea of trading for another star as surely a tempting one that Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office should be considering.

Anthony Davis trade is starting to make sense for the Warriors

There is an inherent risk with Davis and his own health concerns, yet having a quartet of he, Curry, Jimmy Butler and Yaxel Lendeborg is a tantalizing one if the Warriors have true aspirations of elevating into championship contention.

Golden State would also need to evaluate what Davis is after on a contract extension, but as ESPN’s Kendrick Perkins pointed out during Tuesday’s episode of NBA Today, it’s highly unlikely that the franchise can lure a bigger name, and better player than Davis with potential cap space in free agency next year.

Davis could fill multiple needs for the Warriors, starting with finding a true quality big man in the wake of Kristaps Porzingis' exit from the team and the game. Sure, Golden State would be left with three ageing and injury prone stars, yet having that sheer level of talent, along with young players like Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski, should be enough for the team to compete in a way they can’t at the moment when two of their stars are out.

More importantly, Davis would fit the healthy iteration of Golden State with his ability to be a play finisher around the rim, along with being a genuine rim protector and shot blocker on the defensive side of the ball.

Wizards will surely trade Anthony Davis before mid-season deadline

Not only is a Davis move starting to make more sense for the Warriors, but the stars are also aligning for the Wizards to cash in on Davis rather than giving the 33-year-old a big new extension themselves.

The good news for Washington is that Davis is building his trade value by playing well and remaining relatively healthy, having averaged 24.5 points and 9.8 rebounds on nearly 52% shooting from the floor in 13 games so far this season. However, the Wizards as a team have made a dismal 4-11 start to the season, including losing their last eight games by a combined 133 points.

The combination of Davis’ good form and the Wizards poor record is likely to make a mid-season trade inevitable, and the Warriors remain the most likely destination for the 10-time All-Star once Draymond Green becomes eligible to be moved on December 15.