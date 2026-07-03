Anthony Davis trade looks more realistic for Warriors after Deandre Ayton move

The Golden State Warriors might need a blockbuster trade for Anthony Davis to help entice LeBron James to sign in free agency, and fortunately for them a deal with the Washington Wizards looks more realistic after an intriuging move on Friday.

While the Wizards have reportedly been steadfast that they're not moving Davis, they've now made a curious trade with the Los Angeles Lakers for another big man in former number one overall pick Deandre Ayton.

Deandre Ayton trade gives Warriors fresh hope of Anthony Davis move

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers -- who acquired Walker Kessler in a massive sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday -- have sent Ayton to the Wizards in exchange for Jaden Hardy and two second-round picks in 2031 and 2032.

The deal has already arose speculation of a potential Davis trade. Washington already have two notable big men in Davis and rising star Alex Sarr, so why would they trade for a third in Ayton who started all 72 games and averaged over 27 minutes with the Lakers last season?

Just in: The Los Angeles Lakers are trading Deandre Ayton to the Washington Wizards for Jaden Hardy and two Wizards second-round picks in 2031 and 2032, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/bAEtSFpTNi — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 3, 2026

With Ayton making $8.1 million and Hardy on $6 million, it's not as if this trade is wholly for financial reasons for either team. Perhaps Washington just want insurance for Davis given his significant injury history, but if you think he's going to spend plenty of time on the sidelines, wouldn't you just look to trade him now given the 33-year-old is still owed over $120 million across the next two years?

The Wizards would also point to wanting to play Davis at the four alongside Sarr or Ayton, but it's also worth noting that the 10x All-Star has played at least 76% of his minutes at center in each of the past five seasons, according to Basketball Reference.

Anthony Davis trade could help the Warriors secure LeBron James

Even before James officially left the Lakers and entered free agency, there were reports that the Warriors were exploring a two-star move for the former championship teammates who were split up by the blockbuster Luka Doncic trade last year.

James is still yet to make his free agency decision which could drag into next week or beyond, giving Golden State time to bolster their roster and make themselves look more enticing by potentially trading the injured Jimmy Butler and draft capital for Davis.

The Wizards can declare they're not trading Davis as much as they want, but until they sign him to the new extension he inevitably wants, speculation is sure to remain. That's especially the case while James also remains a free agent, and in the wake of making this peculiar move for Ayton.