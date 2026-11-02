Former Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga is getting the best of both worlds early in his first season with the Minnesota Timberwolves after signing a two-year, $12.4 million contract in free agency.

After settling into a prominent but complementary role for a bonafide playoff team over the first few games, Kuminga now has the opportunity to further showcase himself to potential future suitors while Anthony Edwards remains sidelined by a knee injury.

Anthony Edwards injury gives Jonathan Kuminga free agency showcase

Across the Timberwolves' first four games with Edwards in the lineup, Kuminga averaged less than nine field-goal attempts. The former Warrior was playing efficiently on a team that was emerging as a possible championship contender, but he was more so a valuable role player rather than a prime offensive option.

In the three games since Edwards was sidelined by his knee injury, Kuminga's field-goal attempts have rose to over 13 per game. He had 19 attempts during Saturday's loss to the San Antonio Spurs and 15 against the Warriors back on Wednesday, but he played just 22 minutes in a blowout loss to the L.A. Clippers in between.

As much as Kuminga would prefer to be playing alongside his team's franchise superstar, this is almost an ideal scenario for the 24-year-old after he was forced to settle for a lower than expected deal in free agency.

Kuminga needs to prove he can contribute to winning consistently on a legitimate playoff team, and that's clearly going to be easier with Edwards in the lineup. However, he also won't want to be pigeon-holed like many role players can, particularly as a young player still trying to earn more big contracts during his career.

Jonathan Kuminga is trying to showcase himself ahead of free agency next year

As much as Kuminga has made a positive start in Minnesota, many view this as a marriage of convenience where, in an ideal world, the former seventh overall pick has a great season that allows him to opt out of his second-year team option and chase a bigger deal than the Timberwolves can afford to give him.

The blend of being a starting role player on a playoff team, while also getting two months to prove your offensive skillset without the best player, is an excellent position for Kuminga to be in. It's also a balance he got very little of with the Warriors, having often been in a limited role whenever Steve Kerr was with his full rotation and truly desperate to win.

There's still a watch on whether Kuminga's increased offensive opportunity can lead to winning during Edwards' absence, with the Timberwolves having lost their last three games by a combined 41 points.