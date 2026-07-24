At least Caitlin Clark had the right idea about LeBron James and the Warriors

The Golden State Warriors didn't come out on top of the LeBron James sweepstakes, as he chose to sign with the Sixers (thanks a lot, Bob!). If Caitlin Clark had it her way, the superstar would be teammates with Steph Curry. It's the outcome she (and the rest of the Bay Area) were rooting for.

Clark learned about the LeBron-to-Philadelphia news at the 2026 WNBA All-Star Weekend, to which her first reaction was, "No way!" She said she pitched him on signing with the Pacers before saying that she "selfishly wanted" to see James go to the Warriors because he and Curry would've been "absolutely insane together."

Caitlin Clark is ready to get her tickets to Philly vs. Indy this season to see LeBron 🔥



(via @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/BdOk7RnnMo — espnW (@espnW) July 24, 2026

Because Clark plays for the Fever, she was obligated to try to lure James to town, for Indiana's sake, but the appeal of watching LeBron and Steph together was too much for her to resist. If only he had seen it the same way, and you know it's something he gave serious consideration to, but the Sixers won out in the end. He paid attention to what Philadelphia had done so far this offseason.

Caitlin Clark wanted LeBron to sign with the Warriors

After ESPN's Shams Charania broke the news that James was going to Philadelphia, the superstar tweeted a thread regarding his decision. He specifically mentioned his desire to win another championship, and clearly, he believes the Sixers give him the best shot to do so.

That sends a message to the Warriors that they probably didn't want to hear, though they already knew it.

LeBron choosing Golden State would've certainly boosted its chances of making another championship run with Curry. Injuries would've still been an issue, but the LeBron-Steph duo has the power to stir up the magic to do the unthinkable.

Imagine just how special it truly would've been to see them take the court together, which would've been a sight in itself, but to come out on top together? Hey, at least Clark saw the vision.

It stings knowing that James opted to go elsewhere, though it wasn't surprising given reports that Golden State was pessimistic about its chances of landing him. If only the Warriors could've turned to Caitlin to help with their recruiting efforts, which Pacers fans wouldn't have been too happy about.

In another reality, Clark could enjoy watching LeBron and Steph lead Golden State to another title alongside Warriors fans before both rode off into the sunset, a fitting end for two NBA legends. If only it had worked out that way in the reality that we're currently living in, but life isn't fair.