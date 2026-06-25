Austin Reaves extension gives Yaxel Lendeborg perfect Warriors blueprint

Austin Reaves' life changed immensely on Wednesday, signing a four-year, $185 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers that also gives a perfect blueprint to new Golden State Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Much has been made of Lendeborg entering the NBA as a 23-year-old, but he only has to look at Reaves as the perfect blueprint to overcoming those question marks and working your way into becoming a max-level player.

Austin Reaves gives Yaxel Lendeborg perfect blueprint

Reaves also entered the league as a 23-year-old, albeit with far less fanfare after going undrafted following four years of college and an additional redshirt season. The now 28-year-old has improved in each of his five seasons with the Lakers, resulting in Wednesday's huge extension after significant interest from the Detroit Pistons ahead of free agency.

One of the biggest concerns with Lendeborg, and why he was ultimately available for the Warriors at the 11th pick on Tuesday, is the idea that he doesn't have the range of improvement that younger prospects do, and that therefore there isn't the same level of upside.

However, Reaves is the perfect example that you can continue improving significantly throughout your mid and even late 20s, with the 6'5" guard averaging a career-high 23.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists this past season on 49% shooting from the floor and 36% from 3-point range.

Lendeborg may not have the exact same level of NBA improvement as Reaves because he'll come in with far greater expectations as a lottery pick, but that also means he could theoretically reach a Reaves-like level quicker and before the end of his rookie contract.

Warriors will have key rotation player on a cheap contract

The good news for Golden State in the meantime is that they should have a key rotation player on a cheap rookie deal over the next four years. In today's CBA with the first and second tax aprons, that's more valuable than it's ever been before.

While there's upside to taking a younger prospect who might become a better player with a few years of development, it means you don't get anywhere near as much value on their rookie deal before having to offer a new contract at a major pay increase.

Warriors fans will only hope that Lendeborg can follow a similar path to Reaves and eventually become a pillar of the franchise that's worthy of this kind of nearly $200 million extension.