Ayo Dosunmu has been one of the biggest stars of the NBA playoffs to date, but there's an alternate world where the Minnesota Timberwolves guard could have been traded to the Golden State Warriors instead.

The Warriors could have targeted Dosunmu early last offseason when the Chicago Bulls were showing interest in Jonathan Kuminga as a restricted free agent, only for the franchise to rebuff any sign-and-trade offers before eventually signing the young forward to a two-year deal.

Ayo Dosunmu breakout gives Warriors even more trade regret

After a huge Game 3 performance where he had 25 points, three rebounds and nine assists in 32 minutes, Dosunmu went even further on Saturday with a stunning display that led the Timberwolves to a 112-96 win over the Denver Nuggets.

With former Warrior Donte DiVincenzo exiting less than 90 seconds into the game due to a devastating torn achilles, Dosunmu was simply spectacular and only stepped up further when superstar guard Anthony Edwards left with a knee injury late in the first-half.

Dosunmu finished with 43 points and four rebounds on a ridiculous 13-of-17 shooting from the floor and 5-of-5 from 3-point range, leading the Timberwolves to a 3-1 series lead that has them on the brink of a surprise takedown of the Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets.

It would be hard as a Warrior fan not to look at this Dosunmu breakout early in the playoffs and not wonder what could have been, especially given that, in theory, he'd be the perfect backcourt teammate for Stephen Curry.

Kuminga’s camp want a big deal in the $30M+ range and don’t want to be back with Warriors.



Golden State wants a small deal in $20M range where they can flip him because there’s no market.



Dubs still holding out that a S&T with Bulls can happen. Ayo Dosunmu is a good player. https://t.co/YTpZxhIqKw — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 19, 2025

Dosunmu is now averaging 22.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists through the first four games of the playoffs, shooting 64% from the floor and 52.9% from 3-point range as his stocks go through the roof ahead of free agency.

Ayo Dosunmu isn't the only ex-Bulls guard Warriors could have landed

Dosunmu is now the second former Chicago guard Golden State very likely could have had in a Kuminga trade that's gone on to deliver massive playoff impact for a direct Western Conference rival.

Reporting on Kuminga's eventual exit from the Warriors in February, ESPN's Anthony Slater reiterated that the Warriors had a "prime opportunity" to trade for Alex Caruso before he was ultimately dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Watching Dosunmu and Caruso in action at the pointy end of the season must fill the Warriors with regret, having passed on these type of opportunities largely due to their desire to trade for stars and big names rather than high-level role players that prove so important to winning at this time of the year.