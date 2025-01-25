Beloved Warriors executive rumored to be replacement for East contender

The on-court form of the Golden State Warriors has slipped to the point where the dynastic version of the team is barely recognizable, with much of that to do with the key pieces the franchise has lost in recent years.

Klay Thompson's decision to join the Dallas Mavericks last offseason was clearly the biggest and most notable departure, but it was 12 months earlier where the Warriors really lost the first key pillar of their organization.

Former Warriors general manager Bob Myers could be in line for another NBA role

After a year of speculation and uncertainty around his future, Bob Myers chose to leave Golden State in the wake of the 2022-23 season. Myers had become general manager of the franchise in April 2012 and remained in the expanded role of President of Basketball Operations until his resignation in May 2023.

His understudy Mike Dunleavy Jr. took over in Myers' absence, with the Warriors having failed to make the playoffs last season and again facing a similar fate if they can't improve upon their current .500 record.

Following his tenure with Golden State that included four NBA championships and two Executive of the Year awards, Myers has worked with ESPN and as an advisor for the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

It's that latter role that could lead to his next major NBA opportunity, with Bill Simmons speculation on his podcast earlier in the week that Myers could become the next general manager of the Philadelphia 76ers.

“Bob Myers helped Washington with the football team, right? He was on that advisory committee, and I just feel like he's looming with the Sixers thing, and I don't think I'm alone. There's been some Bob Myers-Philly buzz that I think has been building, because I think he had a good experience with Josh Harris," Simmons said.

Josh Harris is the owner and managing partner of both the Commanders and the 76ers, hence the connection that Simmons alludes to. Daryl Morey is one of the NBA's highest-profile executives, but his role could come under question given the 76ers' struggles so far this season.

After signing Paul George in the offseason to form a big three of he, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia are just 16-27 this season and 11th in the Eastern Conference thanks to a raft of injuries. Speculation is growing that one of Morey or head coach Nick Nurse could be in trouble if the 76ers can't turn it around over the second-half of the season.

Whether it's the 76ers or another franchise, Myers is likely to be one of the most sought after candidates for teams needing a new general manager given his sustained success with the Warriors for over a decade.