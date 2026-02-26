Bill Simmons proposes wild LeBron James-Warriors theory to save Steve Kerr

Steve Kerr's future with the Golden State Warriors remains an ongoing storyline, with the 4x championship coach without a contract for next season.

Notable NBA analyst Bill Simmons has proposed a wild theory for the Warriors to convince Kerr to stick around, suggesting that signing LeBron James in free agency could be the only thing that keeps him from departing the franchise after a dozen years.

LeBron James could save Steve Kerr's coaching career with Warriors

Golden State have always held a level of interest in acquiring James, but the offseason may present their best opportunity given the 4x MVP will become an unrestricted free agent after playing the last eight years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Would James be willing to take a far smaller contract in what could be his farewell season? Speaking recently on his podcast, Simmons not only believes that the Warriors have a strong chance of acquiring the 41-year-old, but that it could be enough to convince Kerr to remain when he otherwise may leave.

“I think he either stays in LA or he goes to Golden State. Those would be my best," Simmons said. “If they (Warriors) don't get Lebron... I think this is it for Steve Kerr. I have no inside info. This would be the right kind of area for him to be like, you know what, I'm gonna take a year, I'll do some media, I'll try to figure out if I want to keep coaching.”



Kerr and James have history together in helping to lead Team USA to the Gold Medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, with Golden State superstar Stephen Curry also playing a dominant role. The idea of Curry and James playing together in the NBA has grown in fascination after that tournament, and surely Kerr would want to remain for what would be a year of NBA history.

One of the primary reasons Simmons believes James could head to the Warriors is because the franchise actually needs him, particularly in contrast to a potential homecoming at the Cleveland Cavaliers who are arguably already a championship contender.

Jimmy Butler's torn ACL injury certainly means James could be incredibly important for Golden State, rather than just being a cool and historic basketball story. The Warriors need offense and despite being in year 23, James can still provide that as a 22-point, seven-assist player with the Lakers so far this season.

Only time will tell if Simmons' theory comes to frution, but it does makes sense that a blockbuster James signing would certainly improve the chances of Kerr signing a new contract with the Warriors.