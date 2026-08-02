Blazers' latest move makes Warriors' Gary Payton II signing look even worse

Golden State Warriors' fans continue to lament the front office's lack of risk-taking after the return of Gary Payton II on a minimum contract, and a move from the Portland Trail Blazers on the same day reiterates that even further.

The Trail Blazers have signed former lottery pick Jeremy Sochan to a non-guaranteed deal on Saturday, leaving genuine curiosity on why the Warriors weren't interested in a high upside swing at the end of the roster, rather than returning to the safety and familiarity of Payton.

Gary Payton II signing epitomizes Warriors' offseason approach

In many ways re-signing Payton over taking a chance on someone like Sochan perfectly epitomizes Golden State's run-it-back approach where they've brought back the same roster and only added 11th overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg.

The Warriors haven't wanted to take risks, highlighted by not trading for Jaylen Brown, Anthony Davis or another big-name trade target which could have been enough to lure LeBron James into signing as a free agent.

The downsides to giving up four first-round picks for Brown, or needing to give Davis a massive contract extension, are obvious and make not making those moves justifiable. But what exactly is the downside to targeting someone like Sochan over Payton?

Is there a chance Sochan just isn't as good, particularly in the Golden State system which Payton has now been a part of for five years? Absolutely. In fact, that's arguably the more likely scenario. But there's also a chance that Sochan rediscovers his game after averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists with the San Antonio Spurs during the 2024-25 season. Throw in the fact he's still only 23-years-old, and it may have been a worthy gamble with little downside.

Warriors had other options instead of Gary Payton II

Sochan wasn't the only alternative the Warriors could have considered instead of Payton. The Los Angeles Lakers, for example, signed Ziaire Williams and Matisse Thybulle to minimum contracts earlier in free agency, either of who could have filled a similar role to Payton.

Even fellow veterans in Bruce Brown and Bradley Beal would have offered interesting alternatives as players who remain unsigned, with Golden State still remaining the only team to have not signed or traded for a rival player so far this offseason.

In the end the Warriors have banked on the chemistry and locker room vibes that Payton has built for half a decade, even when this appeared as good a time as any to take a chance on someone else with the team not in championship contention.