Blockbuster 4-team mock trade has Warriors pay steep price for Trey Murphy III

The Golden State Warriors have had an entire offseason so far without a single confirmed move, yet with plenty of free agency and trade speculation that's taken another twist on Friday.

NBA insider Jake Fischer of the Stein Line has reported that the Warriors have interest in Trey Murphy III, stating that they have a "strong affinity" for the 6'8" forward who continues to blossom into one of the league's brightest young stars.

Warriors can acquire Trey Murphy III in blockbuster four-team trade

Golden State's slow offseason has centered around the restricted free agency of Jonathan Kuminga, with any potential move for Murphy in the coming weeks almost assuredly needing to include a resolution on the 22-year-old's future.

While base-year compensation rules significantly hinder potential Kuminga sign-and-trades right now, there's still a way the Warriors can acquire Murphy if they're willing to pay a steep price for the 25-year-old.

With Fischer reporting that the Phoenix Suns have tabled a four-year, $90 million contract to Kuminga, let's use that to put forth what would be a stunning four-team trade between the Suns, Warriors, New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets.

Golden State Warriors receive: Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Moses Moody, Nick Richards, Haywood Highsmith, 2026, 2028, 2032 first-round picks (from Warriors)

Phoenix Suns receive: Jonathan Kuminga

Brooklyn Nets receive: Grayson Allen, 2027 first-round pick (from Suns tied to UTAH, CLE or MIN), 2026 second-round pick (from Suns tied to OKC, DAL or PHI) and 2030 second-round pick (from Pelicans)

Let's start with the Suns who would almost assuredly tick this off as flipping Allen for Kuminga, while only giving up what will result as a late first-round pick and a second-round pick. They might have to find something else to incentivize the Nets though who would be taking on the over $50 million remaining on Allen's contract, while also giving up the recently acquired Haywood Highsmith in the process.

Fischer reports that the Pelicans have "batted away calls" for Murphy thus far, but surely they'd have to give some consideration to the above deal. Moody and three unprotected first-round picks is significant from a veteran team who could easily fall off the cliff in coming years, plus Richards and Highsmith are at least capable rotation players on expiring contracts.

As for Golden State, this would be the definition of going all-in to try and win another title in the Stephen Curry era. This may seem like a lot and perhaps too much for a player who's never made an All-Star team, but the beauty of a 25-year-old trade target means you give yourself some insurance against a hopeless future once Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green retire.

It's also the reality of the current situation -- the Pelicans aren't obliged to trade Murphy anywhere unless they get a mammoth offer they can't resist. We saw something similar with the Memphis Grizzlies and their decision to trade Desmond Bane to the Orlando Magic, and the Warriors making this deal could now be the latest version of a team paying what may be regarded as overs for what might be the missing piece to a title.