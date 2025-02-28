Bold Quinten Post decision inspires Stephen Curry and Warriors to five-straight

There's nothing like a flurry from Stephen Curry, and that's just what the 2x MVP delivered in pushing the Golden State Warriors to a fifth-straight win with a 121-115 victory over the Orlando Magic on Thursday night.

Curry had a season-high 12 threes and 56 points, leading the Warriors to a come from behind win after trailing by as much as 17 in the first-half at Kia Center. The 36-year-old gave the visitors some momentum with an extraordinary half-time buzzer-beater from beyond half-court to reduce the margin to 12, with that carrying over to a 40-21 third-quarter that changed the complexion of the game.

Stephen Curry and Quinten Post changed the game for the Warriors

While Curry was simply spectacular, it was Steve Kerr's decision to start Quinten Post in the second-half that also provided game-changing impact. The rookie center immediately had 10 points in the first three minutes of the third, and perhaps more importantly allowed Golden State to matchup with Orlando's size which had proved problematic in the first-half.

Post had 16 points in the second-half and finished as a game-high +22, having shot 7-of-9 from the floor and 2-of-4 from 3-point range. Make no mistake that this was Curry's game though, with the 11x All-Star producing a virtuoso performance on a night where others struggled to get going.

Curry finished 16-of-25 from the floor and 12-of-19 from beyond the arc, while also recording four rebounds, three steals and two steals in a 56-point masterclass against the second-best defense in the NBA.

STEPH ENDS THE HALF FROM WAY OUT 🚨



📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/aiokt7QI6j — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 28, 2025

Jimmy Butler was uncharacteristically quiet in his 32 minutes, making just one field-goal from seven attempts in finishing with five points, four rebounds and seven assists. Brandin Podziemski also struggled in shooting 3-of-12 from the floor, though the second-year guard did also add four rebounds and seven assists.

Draymond Green had a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds in just under 32 minutes, with he and Moses Moody (10) the only two players outside Curry and Post to record double-digits in scoring.

Paolo Banchero was matching Curry in the first-half as the Magic took contol, yet the former number one overall pick cooled off just enough for the Warriors to take advantage. Banchero still had 41 points, six rebounds and five assists, while fellow young star Franz Wagner added 27.

Golden State shot 45.6% from the floor and 42.2% from 3-point range, but it was again their ability to get to the free-throw line that provided the difference. They went 30-of-34 from the charity stripe, compared to 14-of-18 from the Magic.

The Warriors have pushed back to within half a game of the six-seed L.A. Clippers as they now prepare to face the embattled Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday.