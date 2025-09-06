Bradley Beal faces regret in rejecting Warriors after latest bombshell

Bradley Beal quickly became a big name on the free agency market earlier this offseason, with the Golden State Warriors one of multiple teams to show interest in the 3x All-Star after news of his stunning buyout at the Phoenix Suns.

Beal ultimately rejected the Warriors and others to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the L.A. Clippers, yet that's a decision he may already be coming to regret given the recent controversy surrounding Kawhi Leonard.

Bradley Beal may already regret spurning Warriors for Clippers

Leonard and team owner Steve Ballmer have come under scrutiny earlier in the week for what could be an historic and devastating issue for the league and specifically the franchise.

Investigative journalist Pablo Torre of The Athletic came out with an explosive report alleging that Leonard was paid $28 million by a company partially funded by Ballmer, now setting up a further investigation to resolve whether the Clippers truly breached rules in relation to circumventing the salary cap.

While Ballmer and the Clippers have strongly denied these allegations, if found true the franchise could face significant penalties that impacts both their short and long-term future. At the very least, this is hardly the sort of media pressure you want on your organization leading up to training camp.

Beal joined the Clippers in search of a maiden championship and to rehabilitate his own value, with his new contract coming with a second year player option that allows him to re-enter unrestricted free agency next offseason should he wish.

These goals will be difficult to achieve if the investigation hangs over the franchise like a dark cloud entering the season. It shouldn't be underestimated how much of a distraction it could be, particularly when it's regarding their superstar player.

Perhaps Beal might already be regretting his move to join Leonard and company at the Clippers given this chaos and what could ensue. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints back in July, the Warriors were not willing to offer more than a minimum contract to Beal once he hit free agency. This makes sense given their taxpayer mid-level exception has long been slated to go to veteran center Al Horford.

Aside from being seen as a 'veteran minimum' player, the difference of a few million dollars shouldn't have made much difference for someone like Beal whose made over $300 million in his career. Therefore sacrificing that money to join Golden State may have been a better move in hindsight, particularly when he could have also received a bigger on-court role.

Beal's opportunity at the Clippers will be interesting when the offense is so largely dominated by Leonard and James Harden, not to mention a myriad of guards that includes Chris Paul, Kris Dunn and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The Warriors do have Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, but they'd be considered less ball dominant as a tandem compared to Harden and Leonard. Beal could have slotted in as a third scorer, something Golden State desperately need especially with Jonathan Kuminga's future still up in the air.

Landing at the Warriors might have been a nice spot for Beal to revive his career, and even more so now given the drama that surrounds the Clippers which is unlikely to end anytime soon.