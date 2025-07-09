Whether it's this offseason through a sign-and-trade or before next year's mid-season deadline, it feels inevitable that Jonathan Kuminga will depart the Golden State Warriors at some point in the next 12 months.

Perhaps there's a chance that Kuminga could solidify his future with the Warriors given their need for more scoring beyond Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler, but that too may become redundant if the franchise can find a way to land 3x All-Star Bradley Beal in the coming days or weeks.

The Warriors have been linked to impending free agent Bradley Beal

Beal is set to become a free agent once his expected buyout with the Phoenix Suns is finalized, with Golden State one of a host of teams set to have interest in the 32-year-old who would leapfrog to the top of the remaining market.

Fred Katz of The Athletic mentioned on Monday that the Warriors would be one of the teams Beal would be interested in joining, while Jake Fischer of The Stein Line omitted Golden State but then corrected his initial report on Tuesday.

Yesterday we reported that the Clippers, Lakers, Bucks and Wolves were confirmed suitors for Bradley Beal, and I’m told that the Warriors also should be added to the list: https://t.co/TeP2bBd18a https://t.co/Mh8zlTbcdM — Jake Fischer (@JakeLFischer) July 8, 2025

While Beal didn't work as a third scoring option in Phoenix, he would be much more palatable in that role while being on a fifth or even tenth of the contract. The veteran guard has still be an efficient scorer over the past two seasons, putting up a combined average of 17.6 points per game on 50.5% shooting from the floor and 40.7% from 3-point range.

It's that 3-point shooting that would make him a far better fit alongside Curry and Butler, even if there would undoubtedly be defensive concerns with an undersized back court. But where would it leave Kuminga? Most likely back as Golden State's fourth go-to option offensively at best, clearly a role that he's not going to be suited to nor thrilled about.

Kuminga's remaining hope of making it with Golden State will come if he's a featured offensive option. That's unlikely to happen as is with Steve Kerr as his coach, let alone if the franchise also brought Beal into the mix.

It might be a moot point anyway. In fact, there's probably more chance that neither Kuminga or Beal are on the Warriors next season, as opposed to both being in the Bay Area. However, on the small chance that Golden State actually has both, you can be rest assured that Kuminga would immediately be in trade conversations once eligible.