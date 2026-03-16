Brandin Podziemski can't escape criticism after more controversial Warriors comments

Brandin Podziemski's outspoken nature has got him into trouble at times when it comes to his reputation among Golden State Warriors fans, leaving the young guard often criticized even when it's not always warranted.

Podziemski can't escape criticism after his latest comments on Golden State's rising injury crisis, with the team having only nine of a possible 18 players available for Sunday's first of a six-game road-trip against the New York Knicks.

Brandin Podziemski again draws criticism for latest injury comments

Podziemski has been one of the rare constants for the Warriors since the All-Star break, taking advantage of increased offensive responsibility with veteran stars Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler -- among a host of others -- on the sidelines.

The 23-year-old pointed to that very opportunity, telling reporters on Saturday that the injury crisis is a "blessing in disguise" because it gives him and others an opportunity for extended minutes to build confidence.

“I look at it as a blessing in disguise, just because it's an opportunity”



Brandin Podziemski on how the Warriors are dealing with the rash of injuries. pic.twitter.com/95smgmsvm3 — Joseph Dycus (@joseph_dycus) March 14, 2026

A quick look at the replies on the above post would suggests fans aren't overly happy with those comments, preferring for Podziemski to understand the reality of the situation and the fact the Warriors are wasting another year as Stephen Curry enters age 38.

It's also not the first time Podziemski has used the "blessing in disguise" term during a Curry absence, having made similar comments in November 2024 when the 2x MVP missed three-straight games early last season.

While fans may not be buying into Podziemski's comments, this may be a situation of criticizing the deliverer and not the words themselves. It's not unusual for players, especially on the youthful side, to spin a negative into a positive, especially when it comes to the opportunity to play more and develop their game.

If a lesser known two-way player like LJ Cryer or Malevy Leons made the same comments, fans wouldn't necessarily bat an eyelid. Yet because it's Podziemski who has a history of controversial comments, it's quickly jumped upon.

Brandin Podziemski is taking advantage of his increased opportunity

In fairness to Podziemski, he is actually capitalizing on the greater responsibility. In the 11 games since the All-Star break, Podziemski leads the Warriors in total minutes played, points, rebounds and assists.

During this span, the former 19th overall pick is averaging 16.9 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game, shooting a reasonable 44.9% from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range.

Podziemski also has three games with at least 22 points in this span, including going for 25 points and 10 rebounds during Friday's 127-117 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.