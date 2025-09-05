Brandin Podziemski could be demoted if shocking Warriors prediction proves true

As the Golden State Warriors appear poised to bring in multiple veteran guards as late-offseason additions, the organization evidently has its eyes turned towards filling out its backcourt with rotational pieces to help bolster the depth of the team as a whole.

Yet, if Warriors' beat writer Monte Poole's prediction on the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast is correct, it will be an absolute necessity that De'Anthony Melton starts, leaving young guard Brandin Podziemski back with the bench unit.

Although Podziemski took major steps forward last season in some facets of his game, there were also lingering concerns regarding his ability to be a primary playmaker and to increase his aggression on offense. Therefore, while a bench unit role could be suitable for him this season, it would come with some major disappointment from fans who want him to seize his opportunity.

Brandin Podziemski could be back with the bench unit this season if Melton ultimately signs

Throughout the offseason, the organization has flirted with a number of veteran guards, including Melton, Gary Payton II, Seth Curry and Malcolm Brogdon, as they attempt to furnish their established veteran trio with a championship-worthy supporting cast.

Almost all of these players, given their age and skill-set, would be slated for a bench role with the team.

Yet, as Poole points out, Stephen Curry would benefit highly from having a strong point-of-attack defender next to him in the backcourt, and this necessity could push Melton into the starting lineup: "The Warriors are at their best when they have a strong defender next to Steph... Melton was the guy last year until he got hurt. They need to go back to that because [Buddy Hield] is not a strong defender; [Brandin Podziemski] is not a strong defender."

In one sense, a reduction in Podziemski's minutes at this point in his development would be an unfortunate occurence. Last season, through 64 games, the young guard averaged 11.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists, starting 33 games for the Warriors while dealing with his own injury struggles.

On the other hand, Poole makes a strong argument in pointing out that Podziemski's energy and fast pace of play, in some ways, make him an ideal fit for the bench unit. With a presumable combination of Buddy Hield, Moses Moody and Jonathan Kuminga coming off the bench this season for Golden State, asking Podziemski to serve as the glue and primary playmaker for this group could force him to accelerate his development rather quickly.

Nevertheless, without the defensive prowess and experience that players like Melton or Payton possess, it could be difficult for Podziemski to earn a place in a starting lineup that will be dependent upon one of their guards being a competent defender.