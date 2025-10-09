Brandin Podziemski hit with Warriors gut punch after declaring bold dream

Brandin Podziemski has laid out a bold dream for his future at the Golden State Warriors, yet it's his short-term role with the franchise that's also a major discussion point heading into the season.

Just hours after an article from Nick Friedell of The Athletic was published where Podziemski detailed his wish to take hold of the franchise in the post Stephen Curry era, the young guard was removed from the Warriors starting lineup for their second preseason game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

Brandin Podziemski is still not an assured starter with the Warriors

Having started small on Sunday against the Lakers, Podziemski was the casualty of Steve Kerr wanting to go bigger against the length and athleticism of the Trail Blazers. Moses Moody moved to the starting two guard next to Stephen Curry in the back court, allowing Al Horford to slide into the center spot alongside Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green in the front court.

Podziemski's move to the bench might also be about Kerr finding a backup point guard, with the 22-year-old leading the second unit late in the opening period alongside Buddy Hield, Gary Payton II, Jonathan Kuminga and Quinten Post.

Podziemski played just under 12 minutes in a 10-man rotation during the first-half, recording two points, four rebounds and three assists on 1-of-4 shooting as the Warriors found themselves down 73-57.

While the Warriors have seemingly turned away from their much discussed two-timeline plan, they still have a number of young players surrounding the veteran quartet of Curry, Butler, Green and Horford.

With many believing Kuminga will be moved on mid-season despite his recent two-year, $48.5 million contract, Podziemski could be regarded as Golden State's most valuable young player who could be a key piece of the franchise in the long-term.

After an impressive first two years in the league, the former 19th overall pick wants to continue his improvement and eventually get to a point where he's trusted to take the team forward after Curry and Green retire.

“When they leave this thing, they got to leave it with somebody. How can I have their trust? And they can go to (owner) Joe (Lacob) and (general manager) Mike (Dunleavy) and be like, 'Hey, we want to leave it with him. He’s going to continue what we’re leaving'", Podziemski said.

For now it will be fascinating to see whether Podziemski can work his way back into Kerr's starting lineup ahead of the regular season opener against the Lakers on October 21.