Brandin Podziemski issue means Warriors should avoid notable free agent

With a veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the Golden State Warriors will likely take a short-term, win-now approach to what they do in free agency this offseason.

The Warriors must also have an eye to the future though, particularly with a specific Brandin Podziemski issue that means they should probably avoid one of the more prominent free agents this offseason.

The Warriors should avoid signing Nickeil Alexander-Walker

After falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves will have now turned their attention to the offseason and some key roster decisions ahead.

One of those surrounds the future of Nickeil Alexander-Walker, with speculation that the Timberwolves may not be able to re-sign the guard given they'll likely also have decisions to make on Julius Randle and Naz Reid (both have player options).

Golden State have been listed as the third betting favorite by Bovada to sign Alexander-Walker away from Minnesota this summer, sitting only behind the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets as suitors for the 26-year-old.

But given Mat Issa of Forbes predicts Alexander-Walker to make between $14-24 million per year on his next contract, the Warriors would probably need a sign-and-trade rather than being able to sign him outright.

Is it great use of Golden State's money though to pay Alexander-Walker $15+ million per season on a three or four-year deal? While still contracted for another two years, Golden State should already be looking somewhat ahead to Podziemski's extension-eligibility going into the 2026-27 season.

If Podziemski continues and grows on the production from his first two seasons, early evaluations would suggest he's in line for at least $20 million per year on his next contract. Would the Warriors want to be paying Podziemski and Alexander-Walker big money in 2027-28, along with Stephen Curry who could presumably extend his deal at a near max number.

Perhaps this is just too far into the future to really plan for, but with the new CBA limitations of the first and second tax aprons, it's very much worth a consideration when examining whether Alexander-Walker should be a target this offseason.

If Golden State have $15-$25 million to spend in a sign-and-trade offseason, they'd be far better served looking at a front court player and most likely a new starting center. If they then wish for another backup guard, targeting former Warrior De'Anthony Melton or another option on a minimum contract would be the best use of their cap.

Alexander-Walker averaged 9.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season with the Timberwolves, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 38.1% from 3-point range.