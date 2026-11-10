Brandin Podziemski’s leap leaves Warriors no reason to trade for another guard

Just over two weeks ago, there was still some doubt on whether the Golden State Warriors had the right backcourt teammate for Stephen Curry.

Was Brandin Podziemski truly a starting level two guard? Was De'Anthony Melton a better option given his defense. Many were suggesting the Warriors need an upgrade at the two via trade, or perhaps in free agency next year.

Fast forward to now, and not only has Podziemski solidified himself as the starting shooting guard, but his two-way impact is making him arguably one of the ones in the league, and more importantly, a perfect third foil for Curry and rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg.

Brandin Podziemski has silenced doubts over Warriors backcourt

Podziemski continued his impressive form in Monday night’s blowout win over the New Orleans Pelicans, recording an equal game-high 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the floor and 5-of-11 from three-point range.

Podziemski, Curry and Lendeborg combined for 73 points in 74 minutes, offering a perfect complement to one another as the Warriors extended their winning streak to eight with a dominant 138-87 victory.

Podziemski is now averaging 16.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.2 assists on 48.2% shooting from the floor and 40.8% from beyond the arc through nine games this season, having missed two of the first three games with back soreness that he's since shrugged off with no concern.

But as has always been the case with the young guard, his impact goes well beyond the raw box score numbers. Podziemski has notably improved his defence, easing concerns over how a backcourt pairing of he and Curry would work on that end of the floor. The 23-year-old once again leads the team in plus-minus, with the Warriors having outscored their opponents by 97 points in Podziemski's nearly 300 minutes on the floor.

Warriors don’t have to worry about guard upgrade via trade

Less than a month ago, the Warriors had holes everywhere. You'd argue they needed a backcourt upgrade, their wing forward depth looked suspect with Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody still sidelined, and the Kristaps Porzingis situation left them shorthanded in the front court.

But now it’s only the center position that needs to be addressed, and even that appears less so thanks to the form and impact of Charles Bassey off the bench. The Golden State front office can simply go about finding another big man in a Porzingis trade, rather than look at another guard they simply don’t need with Curry, Podziemski, Melton and Brandon Williams.

Curry and Lendeborg may have drawn the headlines over this eight-game winning streak, but Podziemski has quietly taken the leap that's been years in the making and now prevents the need for an upgrade.