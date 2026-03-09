Brandin Podziemski is leaving the Warriors with another offseason headache

With only six players holding guaranteed contracts for next season, the Golden State Warriors are set for a host of crucial decisions on a number different players in the summer.

Brandin Podziemski is one who does hold a contract for next season, but the young guard is still leaving the Warriors with a headache thanks to his significant spike in form and production over recent weeks.

Brandin Podziemski is leaving the Warriors with an offseason headache

Podziemski will become extension eligible off his rookie deal in the offseason, making for the next crucial point Golden State will reach with a young player after all the Jonathan Kuminga contract drama.

The Warriors did recently sign another young player, giving Gui Santos a three-year, $15 million contract just over a week ago to prevent the Brazilian forward from entering restricted free agency.

However, the team-friendly nature of Santos' deal made it a no-brainer for Golden State, and it's unlikely that they'll get it so easily with Podziemski who has got a far greater history of production under his belt.

Injuries to star veterans Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry has allowed Podziemski to take on a more prominent role, something he's taken advantage of with a spike in production that he and his agent will be able to point to in extension negotiations.

Podziemski has led the Warriors in points, rebounds and assists since the All-Star break, and is averaging 16.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the 11 games over the past month. The shooting efficiency hasn't always been there, but he's stepped up to the moment which has included 22, 26 and 17-point performances over the last three games.

Brandin Podziemski's value could be hard to define this offseason

Evaluating Podziemski's next contract could be difficult in the offseason, largely because, like with any young player, there needs to be a balance between current output and future potential. That can be particularly difficult for a team like Golden State who are still prioritizing the Curry era and are trying to make the absolute most of every season.

There also has to be a balance between what Podziemski's been doing over the past month, and his usual role when Curry and Butler are available. He's still a very solid rotation player nonetheless, but many would suggest the numbers right now are a little inflated without the two stars.

The Warriors might push for something along the lines of Moses Moody's $12-13 million annual deal, while Podziemski and his camp could aim for something closer to $20 million per season. That puts a significant gulf between the two parties, and could make extension conversations very interesting -- potentially difficult -- during the offseason.