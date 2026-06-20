The Golden State Warriors have a bit of an existential crisis on their hands this offseason. With relatively limited finanical flexibility and extension talks for superstar Stephen Curry looming, do they attempt to go all-in in pursuit of another championship? Or do they simply furnish the roster with depth pieces and hedge for the future?

Almost every decision they make this offseason will give us a hint as to which direction they're heading, starting with the 11th overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Brandin Podziemski, for his part, clearly believes in the former path. Speaking on 95.7 The Game's "Willard & Dibs", Podziemski urged the Warriors to select a player who can immediately step into the rotation and help the team compete.

"I think the obvious answer is someone who's ready to play or he can play right away. Someone that has experience, is physically mature enough to play in the games right away. I think that's kind of, as an organization, where we're at. We're at the stage where we're trying to win as much as we can." Brandin Podziemski via "Willard and Dibs"

In a draft as deep as this one, Golden State has a wide array of options in front of them, including a number of prospects who would represent longer-term swings on their upside as offensive playmakers. But if the Warriors are aligned with Podziemski's vision, they have one obvious prospect to target— Yaxel Lendeborg out of Michigan.

Yaxel Lendeborg would have an immediate impact on the Warriors' frontcourt

As painful as the 2025-26 season was for the Warriors, the 11th overall pick provides some sort of consolation.

If Golden State wants to commit to their future, there are a number of prospects, like Nate Ament or Labaron Philon Jr., who could develop into stars given the necessary time and development. But given the holes on the Warriors' roster currently, the pick could be well-spent on a league-ready contributor. Especially with Moses Moody and Jimmy Butler out until at least the middle of next season, a forward capable of playing immediate minutes would be a major boon to their rotation.

Lendeborg represents that wholeheartedly. Last season at Michigan, Lendeborg averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists while shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc. Although there are some concerns about his long-term offensive upside, he has a polished scoring game and an impressive athletic skill-set that allows him to consistently make plays on both ends of the floor.

As of now, a climb into the top-10 feels very unlikely for Lendeborg. He'll be 24 by the time his rookie season starts, and teams tend to shy away from older prospects in the lottery. But Lendeborg is such a polished player that selecting him at 11th overall wouldn't be a reach in the slightest.

Of course, this picture could change significantly is a prospect like Brayden Burries or another top guard falls out of the top-10. But if Golden State is looking for a player that can immediately impact winning, there's no reason to look any further than Lendeborg.

It simply remains to be seen what direction the Warriors will ultimately take this offseason.