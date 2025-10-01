Brandin Podziemski's start to the season just got infinitely more important

Brandin Podziemski was always going to be a difference-maker for this Warriors team. But now that we know who will join him in the backcourt — Seth Curry, De'Anthony Melton, and Gary Payton II — his role as an offensive creator and consistent scorer feels even more vital.

Depth was a huge concern for the Warriors last year, and they did address that... but they did so with the assumption that Podziemski can be a consistent scorer. If he can, then Payton II, (Seth) Curry, and even Pat Spencer can play their roles more freely. That's still a big "if."

I said recently that Podz might be getting tasked with responsibilities that are unfair to him; and with Melton sidelined to start the year as he recovers from ACL surgery, Payton II's lack of offensive upside, and Curry's relative one-dimensionality, those responsibilities are not going to shrink, especially early in the season.

Brandin Podziemski's early-season play will be crucial for Warriors

Again, is it fair that Podz is becoming the de facto third scorer on this team behind Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler? Not really. But with some injuries and a team that doesn't have many guys who are known for offensive creation, that's where we find ourselves.

Buddy Hield and Jonathan Kuminga will both provide some nice scoring nights, but both will do so from the wing position. Besides Steph and with Melton a question mark, there isn't much scoring punch in this backcourt. Podziemski will have tons of on-ball duties to start the season, and games are often dictated by complementary guard play.

There is no wiggle room in the Western Conference, and even games in November will matter when April rolls around. This team can't pooh-pooh early-season games and expect to be gifted a top-six seed in the playoffs, even with some injuries and lots of new pieces that will take some time to click.

And this is exactly what I mean when I say Podziemski is being set up with an impossible situation. Because he does have to be great for this team to play at its highest level, but the assumption that he, even at his best, can do what he will be asked to do... might not age too well.

The Warriors' roster has gotten a little clearer in the past 48 hours. So has Brandin Podziemski's role, and the faith the team has in him to produce at a high level.