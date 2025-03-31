Brandin Podziemski has shook early narrative that plagued future Warriors potential

Brandin Podziemski's early season form led to increasing concern and frustration among Golden State Warriors fans, particularly after a summer in which both player and franchise spoke highly about the young guard's potential after an impressive rookie year.

There was also the speculation surrounding Golden State's unwillingness to include Podziemski in a trade for Lauri Markkanen, leaving the team without a second go-to scorer after an offseason of being linked to multiple stars.

Those factors led to immense pressure on Podziemski, and he seemingly struggled to handle it which only became more problematic when the Warriors started struggling dramatically after a 12-3 start to the season.

Brandin Podziemski has completely shook the early season narrative

Throughout the first 24 games of his season, Podziemski had only two games of 15 points or more. He averaged 7.7 points throughout this period, shooting a paltry 37.6% from the floor and 25% from 3-point range.

As much as Podziemski's value doesn't lie simply in his scoring, the lack of production in that area and the poor shooting percentages plagued the idea that he could be more than a role player in the NBA. Unless you're an all-time great defender like Draymond Green, it's difficult to become an All-Star calibre player without averaging at least 18-20 points per game.

While some fans bemoaned the fact Golden State didn't give up Podziemski when his value was high during the offseason, the franchise has been proven right in the 22-year-old's stunning turnaround since that wobbly start.

Podziemski has had a couple of different stints on the sidelines through injury, but in his last 32 games following the initial 24-game period, he's now averaging 13.2 points on 46.6% shooting from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc.

Those numbers are much more in line with the trajectory of a very young player who still holds All-Star potential. As opposed to the first 24 games, Podziemski has now scored 15+ points in 14 of the 32 games.

The turnaround was reiterated in one of the best games of Podziemski's short career on Sunday, having nailed a career-high seven threes to finish with 27 points (9-of-14 shooting), six rebounds and five assists in less than 27 minutes during a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs.

During these last 31 games, Podziemski has now solidified a back-court starting role that so many envisioned during the offseason, has led the Warriors in plus-minus at +166, and now figures to be a huge part in the team's aspirations for playoff success.