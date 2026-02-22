Brandin Podziemski silences critics with stunning Warriors fourth-quarter

Brandin Podziemski's critics were warming up again after an inefficient first three-quarters against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon, but the young guard silenced them emphatically with a stunning fourth-quarter to lift the Golden State Warriors to a shock 128-117 victory at Chase Center.

The Warriors exploded for 76 points in the first-half and held a nine-point lead, but almost predictably faded in the third-quarter and trailed by five with just over seven minutes remaining. However, Golden State rallied off an incredible 15-0 run from that position, led by Podziemski who produced some audacious shot-making down the stretch.

Brandin Podziemski silences critics with stunning fourth-quarter

Podziemski entered the fourth having scored just three points on 1-of-10 shooting from the floor through the first three periods, only to explode for 15 on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting in the final period as Golden State pulled off one of their best wins of the season.

Not only did Podziemski pour in 15 points, but the 22-year-old also added eight rebounds and two assists in the period, with the Warriors winning the quarter 33-17 after losing the third 34-19.

Podziemski fell just one assist shy of his first career triple-double, finishing with 18 points, a career-high 15 rebounds, along with nine assists. The former 19th overall pick was also a game-high +19 in nearly 37 minutes, putting to bed questions over his form for the time being.

With Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, Kristaps Porzingis and Draymond Green all on the sidelines, Podziemski wasn't the only young Warrior player forced to stand up against a more fancied opponent.

Moses Moody led Golden State with 23 points, seven rebounds and five assists on 9-of-16 shooting from the floor and 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Gui Santos battled through foul trouble to still finish with 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists, while rookie guard Will Richard added 11 points off the bench.

The Warriors youngsters were ably supported though by the veteran duo of Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton, both of who were huge particularly in the first-half as the hosts exploded offensively.

Horford got the start with Green a late out due to a back injury, with the 39-year-old going for a season-high 22 points and seven assists on a remarkable 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Melton finished with 20 points, four rebounds and four steals in 25 minutes, while fellow veteran Gary Payton II had 15 points in less than 20 minutes off the bench.

Despite a dazzling 35-point, 20-rebound, 12-assist triple-double from 3x MVP Nikola Jokic, the Warriors emerged victorious in large part thanks to 13 more threes as they shot 21-of-52 (40.4%) from beyond the arc.

Golden State have moved to 30-27 on the season and will now head for a two-game road back-to-back, starting with the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday.