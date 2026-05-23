Brandin Podziemski trade idea could transform Warriors’ post-Stephen Curry era

Most trade proposals involving Brandin Podziemski have the young guard involved in a package for a big-name star, but there's an argument to be made for the Golden State Warriors to consider a different move this offseason.

Podziemski is extension-eligible heading into his fourth year, and if the Warriors aren't set on paying the 23-year-old upwards of $75 million going forward, then trading him for an alternative young player could make some sense.

Warriors could transform post-Curry era with Brandin Podziemski trade

This year's draft is so strong that there's logic to Golden State not only taking their 11th overall pick, but also acquiring a second first-round pick that could help transform the post-Stephen Curry era a few years down the track.

The issue with that is the Warriors don't have a player, outside Curry, who's under contract and actually worth a first-round pick. Well no player except for perhaps Podziemski who himself is still a young player with some upside, while already being a bonafide 25-minute per game rotation player.

Podziemski was taken 19th overall three years ago and despite the criticism that's come his way at times from members of his own fanbase, he's elevated his value above that by becoming a consistent rotation player for Steve Kerr ever since his rookie year.

Could Podziemski therefore command a mid-first round pick in this year's draft? It's debatable but at least worth considering as the draft approaches. Would the Miami Heat trade the 13th pick for Podziemski if it's not used in a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo? Would the Charlotte Hornets look to accelerate their rise by trading the 14th or 18th pick?

Warriors could benefit from trading Brandin Podziemski

From a Golden State perspective it would be an undoubted risk. You'd be removing one of Kerr's most trusted players for a rookie, and there's no guarantee that player would ever become as good as Podziemski.

There's also a chance though that player becomes better than Podziemski and a more meaningful part of a post-Curry era. For as good as the Santa Clara product has been, he hasn't developed into the type of player who looks like he can take the keys to the franchise.

Having two top 20 picks would give Golden State a double chance at finding just that type of player, while it would also give them a young player on a cost-controlled four-year contract rather than pay Podziemski around $20 million annually on a rookie extension. If there's a draft and time to consider such a bold move given Curry is now 38-years-old, this might be it.