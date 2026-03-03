Brandin Podziemski typifies boom-or-bust Warriors as offensive problems grow

Brandin Podziemski was on his way to a career night at Chase Center on Monday, going for 20 points by early in the second-quarter as the Golden State Warriors built a 17-point first-half lead over the L.A. Clippers.

Unfortunately Podziemski typified the boom-or-bust nature that's been too prominent for the Warriors in recent games, with the hosts outscored 72-45 in the second-half of a 114-101 defeat.

Brandin Podziemski typifies hot and cold Warriors on Monday night

Podziemski scored just two more points over the final 31 minutes of the game, though his 22 points were still a team-best for Golden State whose offense again struggled without Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Kristaps Porzingis.

The third-year guard shot 9-of-18 from the floor and 3-of-6 from 3-pont range, while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 37 minutes. Podziemski certainly wasn't at fault for the 13-point defeat, but his individual form did mirror that of the team as the Warriors went ice cold in the second-half.

A game that started with so much promise ultimately ended in a meek defeat, with the Clippers -- on the second night of a back-to-back -- taking the lead in the third-quarter and building it to 17 before Steve Kerr waved the white towel with three minutes remaining.

Kerr had made a notable change to the starting lineup prior to the game, surprisingly removing impressive young forward Gui Santos in favor of veteran center Al Horford. The 39-year-old did wind up one of Golden State's better players, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in 27 minutes.

Two-way wing Nate Williams shines in otherwise disappointing loss

The fact two-way contracted wing Nate Williams was the Warriors' second-leading scorer almost told the tale of the night, albeit the 27-year-old was impressive in finishing with 18 points on 5-of-8 shooting and 3-of-4 from 3-point range.

Moses Moody was the only other Golden State player to reach double figures with 10, but he shot only 4-of-12 from the floor and was bothered by a shoulder concern as injury issues continue to mount for the franchise.

De'Anthony Melton struggled in shooting just 3-of-14 from the floor and 1-of-7 from beyond the arc, with the Warriors eventually finishing at 38.7% shooting overall and 35.4% from 3-point range.

With Curry still to miss at least another four games, Butler already out for the season, and complete uncertainty still facing Porzingis, Golden State could start to slide down the standings as the Clippers pull to within just 1.5 games of the eighth-seed.