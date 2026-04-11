Brandin Podziemski instantly vindicates Warriors for bold lineup decision

With Stephen Curry's return to the starting five on Friday against the Sacramento Kings, the Golden State Warriors may have finalized their lineup ahead of next week's Play-In Tournament.

The most contentious decision may have been Curry's starting backcourt partner, but Brandin Podziemski's career-best performance on Friday instantly vindicated the Warriors for choosing him over De'Anthony Melton.

Brandin Podziemski's career night vindicates Warriors lineup decision

Podziemski's recent form certainly warranted his spot over Melton, but the veteran guard has arguably got more big-game experience and has had success as a starter next to Curry in the past.

Melton came off the bench with an impressive 17-point second-quarter on 5-of-6 shooting from the floor, but by the end of Friday's game it was Podziemski who was the biggest talking point after finally breaking through the elusive 30-point barrier.

Podziemski's inability to reach 30 points had become a source of much social media discussion over the past 12 months, including earlier this week when a page went as far as to list every single player that had scored 30 since the 23-year-old entered the league.

Players to score 30+ in a game since Brandin Podziemski entered the league:



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Luka Dončić

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jalen Brunson

Jaylen Brown

Donovan Mitchell

Anthony Edwards

Joel Embiid

Nikola Jokić

Stephen Curry

Jayson Tatum

Kevin Durant

Tyrese Maxey… pic.twitter.com/FW6v3e6O1A — Underdog (@Underdog) April 6, 2026

Podziemski went to the free-throw line with 29 points and less than five seconds left in Friday's game, placing pressure on himself by missing the first. The third-year guard managed to knock down the second, and in doing so put an end to one of the league's longest ongoing individual storylines.

Podziemski's 30-piece came on an efficient 9-of-15 shooting from the floor and 3-of-8 from 3-point range, while his late miss from the charity stripe was the only blemish in his 10 free-throw attempts.

It continues a hot stretch for Podziemski who has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 games, having averaged 21.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists on a blistering 53.9% shooting from the floor and 42.6% from beyond the arc.

Warriors starting lineup settles prior to Play-In Tournament

It's taken a while for the Golden State rotation to come together amid their raft of injuries, but Friday's lineup is likely the best one they can put together outside of the season-ending knee injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Along with Curry's return to the starting point guard spot, Gui Santos and Kristaps Porzingis each returned after two-game absences to take positions in the starting frontcourt, with Podziemski and Draymond Green rounding out the five.

Melton's move to the bench should allow him to reignite chemistry with veteran center Al Horford, having proven a formidable combo alongside Butler in the non-Curry minutes before the 6x All-Star's devastating injury in January.