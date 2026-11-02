When the Golden State Warriors signed Brandon Williams to a one-year, non-guaranteed minimum contract in August, they would have envisioned the type of performance that the explosive guard delivered on Sunday against the L.A. Clippers.

Williams has been charged with providing life to the Warrior offense when franchise superstar Stephen Curry is off the floor, including stepping into a much bigger role when the two-time is resting which will be frequent as a 38-year-old managing his body.

Brandon Williams has already proven a home-run signing for Warriors

Williams' performance on Sunday continued his strong form to start the season. He recorded 17 points, three rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes, delivering a number of his customary bursts to the rim where the Clippers were ill-equipped to resist his speed and fast-twitch movement.

More importantly Williams did it while shooting an efficient 7-of-11 from the floor. He also made two of his three attempts from beyond the arc -- the one suspect area of his offensive game -- while only committing one turnover.

Williams was part of a Golden State team that put up 124 points on over 53% shooting from the floor. They put up 122 points the previous Sunday when Curry was resting in Phoenix, albeit that was in a loss as Devin Booker poured in 43 of the Suns' 131 points.

Even still, the Warrior offense being this productive without Curry is a great sign. Incredible rookie forward Yaxel Lendeborg is the main proponent of that, but Williams is playing his role in a way that far exceeds his minimum contract.

Brandon Williams is playing for rotation role later in the season

Williams is playing like someone who knows he needs to perform to have a role later in the season, and who is very much playing for another contract after going unsigned deep into free agency -- and even then he had to settle for a non-guaranteed deal.

That results in an attacking style out on the floor, yet one where Williams remains under control. It's honestly impressive how well he finishes around the rim -- often with soft touch -- when going at a speed that's hard to imagine for almost all around the league.

Williams is also up to 35% shooting from three-point range on nearly three attempts per game. That's hardly an outstanding number, but it's one that will at least draw the respect of opposing defenses if it can sustain.

Who knows how exactly he'll fit into the rotation later in the season once Jimmy Butler returns and becomes another primary offensive option, but in his absence and on nights Curry is off the floor, Williams is proving a home-run signing.