Brandon Williams’ injury further thins Warriors’ rotation after perfect homestand

The Golden State Warriors have emphatically completed a 6-0 homestand and increased their winning streak to eight, dismantling the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 138-87 at Chase Center on Monday night.

It wasn't all good news for the Warriors though who lost Brandon Williams in the first half due to a hamstring injury. It's likely to leave Golden State depleted on their upcoming Texas roadtrip, having already lost Will Richard to a thumb injury while Gary Payton II was also on Monday due to a knee issue.

Brandon Williams sours otherwise perfect end to Warriors' homestand

Williams had a couple of his patented drives to the rim for four points in less than points, only to leave the game shortly after. The Warriors announced Williams would undergo an MRI, but needless to say it's likely the reserve guard will miss some time.

If Williams and Payton are both out for Wednesday's game in Houston, it would leave Golden State down to nine main rotation players as Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody also recover from their long-term knee injuries, while the front office continues to explore Kristaps Porzingis trades.

It was otherwise a spectacular performance from the Warriors who continued their momentum, dominating the game from the tip to open up a 15 point lead after the opening period which extended to 29 by half time.

Stephen Curry made his presence known with 16 points in the third, but the two-time MVP wasn't required thereafter as the hosts ran rings around a tiresome Pelicans team who were without Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III.

Warriors once again do it by committee in dominant win over Pelicans

Curry's 25 points came on just 10 shots and in just 21 minutes, but he was ably supported by young duo Brandin Podziemski and Yaxel Lendeborg who continue to shine. Podziemski made five threes, had 25 points, four assists and was a +36 in 26 minutes, while Lendeborg added to his Rookie of the Year campaign with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes.

Charles Bassey had a 12-point, 10-rebound double-double in just 18 minutes off the bench, and De'Anthony Melton added 16 points, four rebounds and three assists. Two-way contracted guard LJ Cryer chipped in 10 points, having seen increased opportunity as a result of Williams' injury.

The Warriors will now face a stern test in the Rockets who moved to 8-3 with a win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday, before facing Victor Wembanyama and the 9-2 San Antonio Spurs on Friday in an NBA Cup game.