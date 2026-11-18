It’s unusual for a player signed in late August to be a really important part of a team’s playoff hopes, but that’s already proving the case with Brendon Williams whose absence from the Golden State Warriors is being felt more than anyone expected.

Williams suffered a hamstring injury during the first half of last Monday’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, with the Warriors having now lost three straight games without the 26-year-old guard available.

Brandon Williams signing has been justified in his absence

Of course, the Williams injury has coincided with a torn oblique for franchise superstar Stephen Curry, leaving Golden State without their two primary point guards for the time being and subsequently a lack of offensive creation.

There was little hope for the Warrior offense without Curry, Williams, and over $150 million in salary on the sidelines, yet the early results have been even worse than the relatively low expectations would suggest.

Golden State have scored 25 combined points in each of their past two first quarters, and were ultimately unable to reach 95 points against either the San Antonio Spurs or New Orleans Pelicans. After holding the second best offense in the league through the first 11 games, the Warriors easily rank last in offensive rating over the past three games -- they're the only team with a sub 100 offensive rating.

Beyond that, it’s simply the eye test that provides the strongest indication of Golden State's offensive struggles. Without Williams' speed and ability to penetrate the paint, the Warriors have too often been left to play hot potato with the ball on the perimeter before launching inefficient threes that don’t stem from more effective drive-and-kick actions.

Warriors need Brandon Williams back sooner rather than later

Much of the appeal of the Williams signing was the idea that he could be an insurance measure when Curry inevitably missed time. That prove the case in the two games Curry rested early in the season, with Williams going for 20 and five assists on just 10 field-goal attempts against the Phoenix Suns, and 17 points on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting against the L.A. Clippers.

They now need their free agent signing back in action sooner rather than later, albeit they can’t also rush the process and risk Williams' hamstring injury turning in to a season-long injury on an already decimated roster/

The Warriors made the right move signing Williams in free agency when there were other options available, but now they need him back on the floor to bolster a truly lackluster offense in Curry’s absence.