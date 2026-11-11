Brandon Williams injury tests Warriors’ patience in Kristaps Porzingis trade talks

The Golden State Warriors are rolling right now on an eight-game winning streak, but the threat of their momentum tumbling down is very real as they prepare for a five-game road trip.

News that Brendon Williams will be re-evaluated in one week with his hamstring injury is a relatively positive outcome compared to what it could’ve been, yet it still hurts an already shorthanded rotation and further tests their patience in Kristaps Porzingis trade talks.

Brandon Williams injury tests Warriors' patience in trade talks

Golden State will have a maximum of 10 main roster players available when they face the Houston Rockets on Wednesday night. Williams is now out with his hamstring injury, Gary Payton II is sidelined by a knee issues, Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are still recovering from their long-term knee injuries, and the Kristaps Porzingis situation is ever present as the front office explores trades involving the veteran center.

Of the remaining 10 players, Will Richard is probable for Wednesday’s game as he deals with a torn UCL in his thumb — an injury that can often require surgery and sideline a player for two months. Young forward Gui Santos is also managing an ongoing knee issue that’s already seen him miss multiple games this season.

The Warriors are playing beautiful basketball right now despite having $90 million on the sidelines, but further injuries like we’ve now seen with Williams could derail their momentum and see them fall back in to Play-In Tournament range rather quickly.

Williams was playing a significant role as a reserve for Golden State, providing spark and offense in the second unit. They may now have to lean on two-way contracted guard LJ Cryer for backup point guard minutes — a scary thought given the teams they’re about to face like the Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Warriors should make a trade sooner rather than later

The Warriors reportedly want to make a trade before December 16, allowing them the flexibility to re-aggregate an acquired player's salary in a deal before February's mid-season deadline. However, their growing injury issues provides another key reason as to why they should try and make a trade sooner rather than later utilizing Porzingis and his $20 million salary.

Mike Dunleavy Jr. and the front office still have to strike the right balance between actively exploring a deal in the coming days or weeks, while remaining patient enough to ensure they don't rush into a bad move that doesn't provide the necessary upgrade or inhibits their future flexibility.

So long as the Warriors keep winning, the front office will be afforded more patience. Yet with this Williams injury and a tough road trip upon them, that's easier said than done.