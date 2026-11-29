Brandon Williams has lamented his team's lack of ball handling after the Golden State Warriors made another slow start against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center on Friday night.

The Warriors fell behind 20-3 and have identified opposing ball pressure as a major culprit for their slow starts, with Williams' comments making a clear case as to why he should enter the starting lineup in the absence of Stephen Curry.

Brandon Williams makes clear case for starting role with latest comments

Speaking to Luca Evans of the San Fransisco Chronicle in the wake of what resulted as a 116-94 defeat, Williams blatantly identified the team's lack of ball handling which contributed to another 17 turnovers.

"We don't have ballhandlers out there. Like, you need ballhandlers. It's obvious, so. You just need guys that can handle the ball. Yeah. Simple as that," Williams said.

Williams certainly isn't wrong as Golden State continue to play without Curry and six-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. The Warriors are starting Brandin Podziemski and De'Anthony Melton in the backcourt, yet both are more combo guards who can make plays and attack in second actions rather than be primary ball-handlers who should be bringing the ball up the floor.

Golden State signed Williams as their backup point guard to help run the offense with Curry off the floor, and particularly before Butler returns from injury. If not for his own hamstring injury that saw him miss six games, there's a good chance that Williams would have been inserted into the starting lineup at some point over these past two weeks.

Brandon Williams may not be physically ready for a starting role

As much as Williams' comments were a signal that his head coach should think about putting him in the starting lineup, the reality is that the 27-year-old may not be medically cleared for such a role just two games back from injury.

Williams was impressive in his return performance against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, going for 14 points and three assists in less than 13 minutes as the Warrior offense finally got going in a 129-110 victory. He, like his team, were far less electric on Friday against the Trail Blazers, going for six points and two assists on 1-of-7 shooting in 13 minutes off the bench.

One suspects Williams may enter the starting lineup once he's off a minutes restriction, but only if that's before Curry returns from the torn oblique injury that's seen the two-time MVP miss the last seven games.