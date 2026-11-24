Brandon Williams is the exact type of player Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors have struggled to value in recent years, having preferred complementary role players who can fit in a system built around Stephen Curry.

Williams is now preparing to return to a Curry-less Warriors on Wednesday night against the Sacramento Kings, giving him the opportunity to prove Kerr and the front office wrong when it comes to their perspective on score-first guards.

Brandon Williams now gets his chance to prove Warriors and Steve Kerr wrong

Speaking recently on the Warriors Plus Minus podcast, insider Tim Kawakami laid out Golden State's disinterest and even contempt for teams who load up on score-first players and can't subsequently play as a team.

“I think they (Warriors) look down on teams that just love, like the Kings, just love getting these players. How many shoot first guards have they had on that team through the years, and you put them all together and they all stink," Kawakami said.

Unless you're a legitimate superstar like Curry, score-first guards are going out of fashion across the league, particularly if you're undersized and not overly efficient. It's a large part of the reason why Williams, despite a career-best year with the Dallas Mavericks last season, had to wait until late August to get a contract from a team -- and even then it was a non-guaranteed minimum deal with the Warriors.

But these types of players can also serve a major purpose. Golden State don't win the 2022 championship without Jordan Poole, and now Williams has a real chance to stamp his footprint on this team and remind Kerr why his skillset can be so helpful.

Warriors have missed Brandon Williams over last six games

Having complementary players to fit around Curry is all well and good while the two-time MVP is healthy and available, but it subsequently crumbles harder than you may expect once he misses time -- which is inevitable as a 38-year-old.

Curry's current injury -- a torn oblique suffered against the Houston Rockets earlier in the month -- happened a game after Williams hurt his hamstring. Without the 27-year-old to provide offense in Curry's absence to this point, the Warriors have had easily the worst offense in the league.

Williams' return should breathe some life into a Golden State offense that's failed to reach 100 points in any of their past five games. More importantly, it might just help change Kerr and the front office's perspective so there's a little more balance between scoring and complementary skillsets moving forward.