Breakout Warriors player is quickly getting lost in offseason speculation

Whether it be LeBron James, a big name trade target or what they could do with the 11th overall pick, the need for more wing/forward depth has been a huge part of the offseason speculation that's already surrounding the Golden State Warriors.

But much of that conversation fails to mention Golden State's latest breakout player who stands to be a huge part of the rotation entering next season -- Gui Santos.

Gui Santos quickly getting lost in offseason speculation

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody set to start on the sidelines, the Warriors do undoubtedly need to add talent and depth at the wing and forward spots to keep themselves afloat early next season.

Even still, it's worth evaluating how Santos fits into that equation, and how exactly the Brazilian forward could be impacted especially once Butler returns from his torn ACL at some point early in 2027.

Santos' development in the wake of Butler's injury was the biggest positive from an otherwise disastrous end to the season. The third-year forward took advantage of the increased opportunity that Golden State's injury crisis afforded him, averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.4 steals on 51.5% shooting from the floor and nearly 36% from 3-point range in his last 31 games.

There's no reason Santos couldn't continue producing those numbers early next season, and it makes you wonder whether the Warriors will actually be able to acquire a better player/s that could diminish his role and opportunity.

There's no guarantee, for example, that whoever Golden State take with the 11th pick -- whether it be a forward type like Yaxel Lendeborg, Karim Lopez or Cameron Carr -- instantly become a better player and earns more minutes than Santos early next season.

Interesting thought raised on the latest podcast episode...



Will Golden State's 11th overall pick step in and be a better player and earn more minutes in year one than Gui Santos next season?



Obviously depends on the pick, but let's say it's Yaxel 🤔🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/ZS0iVjNTAB — Peter O’Keefe (@POK252) June 3, 2026

LeBron James could significantly impact Gui Santos' development

Santos' breakout and presence on the roster clearly isn't a reason to bypass LeBron James as a free agency option, but it's worth noting the impact that the 41-year-old superstar forward could have on the 23-year-old.

Santos may lose his starting role if James arrives, and quite clearly his offensive usage would drop significantly. That's something the Warriors will clearly live with if it means they actually land James, but they also have to ensure that Santos' rise over recent months doesn't completely go to waste when it comes to what they do moving forward.

With only six players currently contracted heading into the summer, Golden State's roster is set to look very different entering next season. How exactly Santos fits within the new dynamic will be one of the more underrated storylines given how he finished this season.