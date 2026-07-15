Bronny James update gives Warriors relief amid LeBron pursuit

The Golden State Warriors are still hoping to land LeBron James in free agency, but an update on his son Bronny will give the franchise some roster relief if they manage to sign his famous father.

According to The Athletic's Dan Woike on Tuesday, Bronny doesn't necessarily need to follow LeBron to his new team, meaning the Warriors wouldn't have to trade for or utilize a roster spot on a player that's still unproven at the NBA level.

Bronny James may still remain with Lakers entering next season

There's been an assumption that the team that acquires LeBron would also need to bring in Bronny despite being contracted at the Los Angeles Lakers, yet that's a false presumption according to Woike.

..."Assumptions that the father and son staying linked going forward are false, according to league sources who were granted anonymity to discuss front-office strategies," Woike wrote.

This is an encouraging update for Golden State (and other potential James suitors) who'd likely prefer not to have to also acquire Bronny if they can avoid it. If they have to in order to sign the 41-year-old though, it's something they'd likely be willing to do.

Bronny joined his father as the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft after the Warriors reportedly had some interest, only to bypass him with the 52nd pick which they used on the recently departed Quinten Post.

The 21-year-old has appeared in 69 games across his first two years at the Lakers, averaging 2.7 points and 1.1 assists in 8.1 minutes while shooting just 37.4% from the floor and 34.8% from 3-point range.

Warriors have to maximize every roster spot if possible

Golden State will only get older and have more management concerns if they sign James, meaning they have to maximize every roster spot if possible and should they have the financial flexibility to do so.

The Warriors may have to use a roster spot on 54th overall pick Lajae Jones if they need a cheap second-round rookie contract, but they otherwise have to fill out a roster with guys Steve Kerr will be comfortable playing in any situation.

Golden State currently have 11 contracted players on their roster, but that's essentially 12 with the presumed return of Draymond Green and would become 13 if they manage to beat out the Cleveland Cavaliers and other suitors for James.

Along with Bronny, there's also been rumors that veteran big man Kevin Love may be a plus one to any James signing, such is the relationship between the two as championship teammates at the Cavaliers.