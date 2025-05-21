Brook Lopez is overshadowing the real veteran free agent Warriors must target

Brook Lopez is gaining prominence as a potential free agency target for the Golden State Warriors, having been mentioned by ESPN's Bobby Marks as the franchise looks to address their center rotation this offseason.

Yet if the Warriors want to target a veteran center who has won a championship and can stretch the floor, Lopez shouldn't be their first priority. Al Horford will be 39-years-old once next season rolls around, but the Boston Celtics big man continues to defy father time and could be a perfect complement to the current veteran trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green.

Could the Warriors lure Al Horford away from the Celtics?

Horford is coming off a two-year, $19.5 million contract with the Celtics and will enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent. Having spent seven of his last nine years in Boston, the first thought is that Horford has become such a staple and much loved member of the franchise that he'll end his career there.

However, Jayson Tatum's devastating torn achilles in the playoffs could make Horford re-think his future, with the injury meaning the Celtics don't necessarily appear like the championship-contender of recent years.

So perhaps there's a path where he may sign for a different team, with the 18-year veteran giving no certainties of returning to Boston when he was asked immediately after Boston's second-round exit.

“For me, it's just too soon to talk about that stuff," Horford said. "I’m going to take some time here with my wife and my kids and just -- it’s not even been a day, so there’s still a lot for me to process. I'm just feeling everything out from last night; that was difficult."

If Horford's head can be turned by a rival team, then the Warriors would be far better exploring that option than Lopez. While the latter may provide a stronger interior presence given his 7'1" size, Horford's versatility means he's likely to be a better fit for Golden State on the defensive side of the floor.

On offense, Horford actually averaged more 3-point attempts and shot a similar percentage to Lopez this season. He's also a better passer which is crucial in the Warrior offense, while he's also averaged more rebounds than Lopez in each of the past two years.

Perhaps Golden State look to target a younger, higher upside option in a Jonathan Kuminga sign-and-trade or through another means this offseason, but if they're looking at free agency options available on a small contract, then Horford has proven he's still got enough left to prove a worthwhile acquisition.