Bucks could gift Warriors Giannis Antetokounmpo with next desperate rumored move

The Golden State Warriors and other rival teams have been lurking over the situation at the Milwaukee Bucks for quite some time, hoping and waiting that one day soon Giannis Antetokounmpo will become truly available.

The Bucks are quite obviously and understandably desperate to keep their franchise superstar, something that was signified in their decision to waive Damian Lillard in order to accommodate a free agency move for Myles Turner during the offseason, and now seemingly in their reported interest in a 2x All-Star on the trade market.

Bucks could force Giannis Antetokounmpo's hand with desperate Zach LaVine move

Zach LaVine is just one of multiple big name players that will be available at the Sacramento Kings leading up to February's trade deadline, yet finding a suitor for the 30-year-old and his exorbitant contract could be easier said than done.

The stumbling Bucks could find themselves desperate enough to seriously consider a LaVine trade though, with Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reporting on Wednesday that the franchise has some level of interest in the high-flying wing.

"The Milwaukee Bucks have conducted background due diligence on LaVine and others around the league, as usual, sources told HoopsHype..."Should Milwaukee’s interest in LaVine become more serious, it’s worth noting that Bucks forward Kyle Kuzma and Kings Governor Vivek Ranadiveboth invested in a new women’s professional sports venture called Major League Volleyball, and Kuzma has been linked to the Kings via trade rumors for several seasons," Scotto wrote.

While a potential trade for LaVine might be another effort from Milwaukee to appease Antetokounmpo, it could also be the move that forces the 2x MVP into finally requesting a trade after months of speculation.

LaVine hasn't been the answer to consistent winning across his career to date, and it's unlikely that would change in Milwaukee despite his undeniable offensive talent. Perhaps the Bucks fall into a position where they feel they have to take a chance, having now lost five-straight games and six of their last seven which sees them 11th in the Eastern Conference with an 8-10 record.

Inclusive of Wednesday's meeting with the Miami Heat, Antetokounmpo has now missed the last four games due to a groin strain. He's otherwise looked like his usual dominant self, averaging a career-high 31.2 points and 6.8 assists per game without another true second star on the roster.

At this point, the Warriors and countless other teams around the league are waiting for the Bucks to self-destruct, forcing Antetokounmpo into a trade request where the franchise, given his contract situation and the power that comes with being a superstar player, might have to gift the 30-year-old to whichever next team he wants to head to.

Golden State have been enamored with the thought of pairing Antetokounmpo with Stephen Curry for years, and would undoubtedly have a high level of interest in the 9x All-Star even if it means parting ways with Jimmy Butler or Draymond Green.

For now the Warriors and others will sit back and see what the Bucks do next, with the idea of a LaVine trade suggesting that Jon Horst and the front office will look at any means of finding another high-level scorer to pair with Antetokounmpo.