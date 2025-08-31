Bucks crush Warriors' Giannis Antetokounmpo dream with definitive signing

The Golden State Warriors dream of trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo is over...at least for now after the Milwaukee Bucks confirmed the 2x MVP's short-term future with their latest signing on Sunday.

The Bucks have signed Giannis' brother Thanasis to a one-year, $2.9 million deal according to ESPN's Shams Charania, confirming that the superstar will remain with the franchise after a raft of speculation since Milwaukee's season came to an abrupt halt at the hands of the Indiana Pacers in the first-round of the playoffs.

Warriors can move on from their Giannis Antetokounmpo dream for now

Thanasis played five years for the Bucks between 2019 and 2024, including being part of the franchise's historic 2021 championship. However, the 33-year-old has never made more than 57 appearances in a season nor averaged more than 10 minutes per game, proving that his value lies in keeping his younger brother happy and comfortable more so than being a valuable rotation player himself.

Thanasis suffered a torn achilles in May last year, but his time out of the league has proven short-lived as Milwaukee looks to solidify Giannis' future. The Bucks will hope this is a way to further convince the 9x All-Star to stay long-term, but having his brother on the team will surely only go so far.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo is signing a guaranteed one-year, $2.9 million deal to return to the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Antetokounmpo played for Bucks from 2019-24. This also means after a summer of exploring options, Giannis is staying in Milwaukee to start the season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 31, 2025

Results will be the ultimate determining factor on if Giannis remains with the Bucks for the remainder of his career, having lost in the first-round in each of the last three years and winning just one playoff series since their championship.

The latest defeat led to huge question marks on Antetokounmpo's future, playing a major role in the Bucks' stunning and risky decision to waive-and-stretch Damian Lillard's contract in order to accomodate free agent center Myles Turner.

Golden State have always been viewed as a prominent suitor for Antetokounmpo if he were to ever truly become available, with their dream of pairing him with Stephen Curry certainly no secret among league circles.

The Warriors have often sought to retain flexibility just in case the Antetokounmpo dream becomes reality, particularly when it comes to preserving their future first-round picks that may only be fully sacrificed if the 30-year-old is suddenly on the market.

Golden State can now move onto other options and place their sole focus on filling out the current roster, having been the only team through the first two months of free agency not to make a single signing.

As for the Bucks, only time will tell if their latest effort to cater towards their franchise star actually pays off as Antetokounmpo has the ability to become a free agent in 2027.