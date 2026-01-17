Bucks are giving Warriors every reason not to pursue major mid-season trade

As the Golden State Warriors consider the potential of a major trade before next month's February 5 deadline, there's a team out East in the Milwaukee Bucks who continue to give them every reason not to sacrifice future draft capital just yet.

The Bucks continue to languish as the 11th-seed in the Eastern Conference with a 17-24 record. While the prospect of a Giannis Antetokounmpo trade before the mid-season deadline appears highly unlikely, there's enough smoke to suggest things could really ramp up again in the offseason when it comes to the 2x MVP and his future.

Giannis Antetokounmpo may force Warriors into smaller trade

Even if Antetokounmpo remains in Milwaukee as expected beyond the deadline, he could still have a lot to say on proceedings in the coming weeks as potential suitors explore other trade moves.

"Giannis Antetokounmpo’s unstable situation in Milwaukee is widely expected to escalate (again) in the offseason, and it would be ill-advised for any potential suitor to give up any assets in another trade now that might come in handy later," The Athletic's Sam Amick wrote on Friday.

The prospect of trading for Antetokounmpo has clouded much of what Golden State have (or haven't done) in recent years, with the topic again approached by Dalton Johnson, Monte Poole and Bonta Hill of NBC Sports Bay Area on the latest episode of "Dubs Talk".

Standing idly and holding onto all your assets is a whole lot of ifs on the slight chance Giannis becomes available this summer



Our takes on the situation from the Dubs Talk Podcast @BontaHill @MontePooleNBCS @NBCSWarriors pic.twitter.com/O0F1FwB1lS — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) January 16, 2026

If Milwaukee's record was reversed right now -- they were 24-17 and looking like a reasonable threat in the Eastern Conference -- it may be much easier for Golden State to move on from the Antetokounmpo dream and use their draft capital on alternative targets.

But while the superstar forward's future remains an ever-present discussion, the Warriors aren't going to be so easily persuaded to give up multiple first-round picks in a massive trade before the mid-season deadline.

What does that mean? Golden State are far more likely to move Jonathan Kuminga in a deal that preserves their flexibility and a chance at landing Antetokounmpo in the summer. They may be willing to give up this year's first-round pick as they were with the Jimmy Butler trade nearly 12 months ago, but that's about all unless they get can get another valuable star through the door like Trey Murphy III.

That's going to frustrate a lot of Warrior fans who have been disappointed by the front office's lack of action thanks to a hypothetical Antetokounmpo scenario, but it's also the reality and path the franchise seems to be taking before the deadline.