Bucks prove Warriors right in rejecting controversial guard fans were begging for

There were many fans who wanted the Golden State Warriors to consider Cam Thomas after he was waived by the Brooklyn Nets last month, only for the front office to reject any such idea which left the young guard to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Warriors have now been proven right for their decision, with Thomas sensationally waived again on Monday after less than two months and only 18 games with the Bucks.

Warriors proven right for not going down Cam Thomas path

Thomas is now without an NBA contract and will likely remain so given he won't be playoff eligible with a new team, while the fact he's been waived now by two different organizations in the last two months raises significant question marks over his future going into next season.

This is someone that, prior to this season, had averaged 22.5 points and 24 points in each of the previous two years. It's that shot-making and offensive ability that had some Warrior fans believing he'd be a strong addition, even if Thomas also appears like the exact last player for Steve Kerr's system.

Bucks GM Jon Horst sold Thomas as a key part of the team's contention ability this season and the future after the team signed him post-trade deadline, while Doc Rivers compared Thomas to Lou Williams and Jamal Crawford after just two games. Now he's waived. https://t.co/6TZrMjnzXh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 24, 2026

The Bucks pounced on Thomas and it initially looked like a solid move, with the 24-year-old exploding for 34 points on 12-of-20 shooting in just his second game for the franchise, before dropping 27 points on 11-of-17 shooting two games later against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Thomas finishes his time with the Bucks averaging 10.7 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists shooting 43.1% from the floor and just 27.5% from 3-point range. Brooklyn were just 7-11 in his 18 games with the team, having remained 11th in the Eastern Conference and well back from the 10th-seed Charlotte Hornets.

Warriors had their own Cam Thomas they moved on years ago

If there's anything to be said about the Bucks decision to waive Thomas, it's that small, score-first guards have never been less valuable in the NBA. Teams prioritize size and two-way ability, thus reducing the playing time and impact of players like Thomas.

Golden State had their own version of that player a few years ago with Jordan Poole. While he helped them to a championship, the Warriors wanted no part of the four-year, $128 million contract they themselves initially gave him.

That proved the right decision, with Poole also moved on by the Washington Wizards and now on a lowly New Orleans Pelicans team where he's been out of the rotation for 18 of the past 25 games.