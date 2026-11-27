As much as a floor-spacing, rim protecting center is a desperate need for the Golden State Warriors, Myles Turner's combination of contract and poor play means they're the ones who need to be sold on a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks.

While a deal between both sides seems unlikely, the Bucks do have other cheaper pieces that could convince the Warriors to take Turner and the final two years and nearly $57 million remaining on his contract beyond this season.

Bucks still have pieces to sell Warriors on a Myles Turner trade

Golden State are unlikely to have interest in Turner on his own, and Milwaukee aren't going to give up draft capital when they appear destined to be a rebuilding team. Is there still a way for the two teams to meet in the middle on a trade in the coming weeks or months?

How about if the Bucks include Jaime Jaquez Jr. or former Warrior Ryan Rollins? Are either of those players more valuable to the Warriors than Moses Moody who they'd have to send out in addition to Porzingis?

Jaquez, in particular, would be very interesting as someone who just feels like a very Steve Kerr-type of player. He's enjoying a solid enough season in an ever-changing Bucks rotation, averaging 14.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists on an efficient 46.3% shooting from the floor and 39.8% from three-point range.

The 25-year-old finished second in Sixth Man of the Year voting last season before his involvement in the blockbuster Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, and it wouldn't be surprising if the Bucks make him available rather than paying him as a restricted free agent next offseason.

Warriors will have surely inquired about Brayden Burries

Golden State will have surely already been audacious enough to inquire about Brayden Burries, and just what picks it would take to lure Milwaukee into a trade if they're also willing to take the remaining two years of Turner's contract.

The Warriors had Burries high on their draft board and likely would have taken him ahead of Yaxel Lendeborg at the 11th pick, only for the Bucks to swoop in with the selection prior. Burries has averaged 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists so far in his rookie year, leaving next to no chance of Milwaukee surrendering the 6'4" guard unless Golden State pay significantly overs in draft capital.

As a less than eight-point per game scorer shooting less than 39% from the floor, Turner just isn't valuable enough to the Warriors in his own right to be worthy of a move. Both sides would have to get creative for a trade to be executed, including the involvement of other pieces Golden State may find desirable.