Bucks swing door wide open for Warriors to pursue another long-rumored target

The Golden State Warriors may not be getting there hands on Giannis Antetokounmpo themselves, but there remains a strong likelihood that Milwaukee Bucks superstar is on the move in the next month.

Trading Antetokounmpo would signal a new direction for the Bucks franchise, and in doing so they'll almost assuredly swing the door wide open for the Warriors to potentially pursue other long-rumored targets in Myles Turner or Bobby Portis.

Warriors could get another shot at Myles Turner or Bobby Portis

Even back in December there were reports over Turner and Portis' future that were tied to the surging Antetokounmpo trade rumors that never ultimately came to frutition before the mid-season deadline.

The veteran pair will be tied to Antetokounmpo yet again. If the 2x MVP is eventually traded, Turner and Portis will surely follow him out the door shortly after. Turner himself may be traded even by the off chance Antetokounmpo remains, having delivered a poor first season in Milwaukee before throwing their superstar under the bus with recent comments that had Portis, his own teammate, firing back.

Turner has been a long-rumored target for the Warriors over a number of years, dating back to his time with the Indiana Pacers with whom he reached the NBA Finals with last season, before sensationally departing for the Bucks on a four-year, $108.9 million contract in free agency.

Golden State are still in need of a long-term starting center, and as a 30-year-old Turner could still fill that gap for four or five years. Given the emphasis they've placed on shooting bigs recently like Al Horford, Kristaps Porzingis and Quinten Post, it's not out of the realms of possibility that they'd show interest in Turner again.

The issue would be taking on the three years and over $80 million remaining on Turner's contract after a season where the 6'11" big man grossly disappointed, averaging 11.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks on 38.3% shooting from 3-point range.

Bobby Portis could be a cheaper option for the Warriors

Portis has been a kind of strange but nonetheless real target for Golden State in recent seasons, having consistently been one of the best bench bigs in the league over his six-year tenure in Milwaukee.

Making $14.5 million next season and with a $15.6 million player option the following year, Portis would be a cheaper option who'd instantly provide some bench scoring, albeit wouldn't answer the team's center question.

The Warriors should be aiming higher than Turner and Portis if they want to significantly alter their chances entering next season, but a watch remains on the pair regardless given the franchise's interest in the past.